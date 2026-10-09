Assetbuilt Announces Major U.S. Industrial Asset Sales Featuring Cutrale Florida, Aspen Aerogels Georgia, Jindal Films Oklahoma, Mil-Spec Los Angeles, R3 Lithium And Fortune 500 EV Manufacturing Assets In California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four industrial real estate opportunities join October-November 2026 equipment auctions featuring new EV manufacturing technology, transformers, electrical infrastructure, boilers, stainless steel tanks, BOPP film equipment and advanced processing systems

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetBuilt, a global industrial asset disposition and auction company, today announced an extensive series of industrial equipment sales and manufacturing real estate opportunities taking place throughout October and November 2026.

The offerings span automotive, electric vehicles, lithium processing, energy, food and beverage, flexible packaging, specialty materials and industrial coatings. At the forefront are four industrial real estate opportunities associated with Cutrale in Leesburg, Florida; Aspen Aerogels in Georgia; Jindal Films in Shawnee, Oklahoma; and STIC-ADHESIVE/Mil-Spec Coatings in Los Angeles, California.

Additional equipment offerings include assets surplus to the ongoing operations of R3 Lithium in Kentucky and Georgia, together with surplus assets from a Fortune 500 automotive and electric vehicle manufacturer in California.

Across these sales, buyers will find industrial transformers and switchgear, electrical substations, motor control centers, conduit and MRO equipment; boilers and stainless steel tanks; food processing and packaging lines; BOPP film and plastics recycling machinery; lithium processing equipment; robotics and advanced EV battery manufacturing technology.

"Some of the most compelling opportunities in industrial manufacturing are not waiting to be built. They already exist," said Tara Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of AssetBuilt. "Across these upcoming sales, we are bringing complete manufacturing facilities, substantial electrical infrastructure and advanced production technology to market. Our responsibility is to understand where these assets can create the greatest value."

Four Industrial Real Estate Opportunities Across the United States

Former Cutrale Citrus Processing & Bottling Facility - Leesburg, Florida

Turnkey manufacturing facility and real estate opportunity | Equipment auctions October 20-21, 2026

The former Cutrale facility represents a substantial food and beverage manufacturing opportunity, with extensive processing, packaging, refrigeration, steam generation and industrial utility infrastructure. The facility is available as a turnkey industrial manufacturing property, including associated real estate, alongside scheduled machinery and equipment auctions.



Automated PET bottling and packaging lines featuring Fogg, Krones, SACMI, Douglas and Evergreen equipment.

Four individually listed 60,000-gallon Walker stainless steel storage tanks, plus additional vessels.

Solar Turbines Centaur 50 gas turbine generator rated at approximately 4,600 kW.

Nebraska industrial steam boiler rated at 110,000 pounds per hour, plus other boiler equipment.

Refrigeration systems, compressors, heat exchangers, pumps and process piping. ABB transformers, Siemens and Square D electrical equipment, switchgear, motor control centers, conduit and copper wiring.



The offering is relevant to food and beverage manufacturers, liquid processors, industrial investors and businesses evaluating existing production capacity.

Jindal Films - Shawnee, Oklahoma

Industrial real estate and BOPP film manufacturing equipment | Equipment auction October 27, 2026

AssetBuilt is marketing industrial real estate associated with Jindal Films manufacturing operations in Shawnee, Oklahoma, alongside specialized plastics processing and flexible packaging equipment. The equipment offering includes Atlas industrial film slitting machinery, EREMA plastics recycling systems, industrial drives, PLC controls and supporting production infrastructure.

The associated real estate creates a separate opportunity for strategic buyers and industrial investors interested in evaluating an established manufacturing property, subject to applicable transaction terms.

Aspen Aerogels - Georgia

Turnkey manufacturing facility, real estate and specialized industrial processing equipment

AssetBuilt is marketing the former Aspen Aerogels manufacturing facility in Georgia as a turnkey industrial real estate opportunity, including associated manufacturing infrastructure and specialized processing equipment.



IPCO casting lines and New Era unwinding and rewinding systems.

Harper industrial electric belt ovens.

Specialized industrial extraction vessels and CO2 recovery systems.

Cleaver-Brooks industrial boilers and Ingersoll Rand compressed-air equipment. Industrial transformers, substations, switchgear, cooling towers, pumps, valves and process infrastructure.



The opportunity enables potential purchasers to evaluate existing industrial improvements, production systems and real estate as part of a broader manufacturing acquisition.

STIC-ADHESIVE / Mil-Spec Coatings - Los Angeles, California

Approximately 40,000-square-foot industrial manufacturing property | Equipment auction November 4, 2026

AssetBuilt is marketing an approximately 40,000-square-foot industrial manufacturing and warehouse property in Central Los Angeles, formerly associated with STIC-ADHESIVE and Mil-Spec coating operations. An associated equipment liquidation includes industrial coating lines, powder coating systems, chemical processing machinery and manufacturing support equipment.

A separate intellectual property opportunity associated with MilSpecCoating.com includes brand-related assets and proprietary formulations. The real estate, equipment and intellectual property offerings provide multiple potential acquisition paths.

Major Industrial Transformers, Electrical Infrastructure and MRO Equipment

One of the most significant components of the upcoming sales is the selection of electrical equipment available across multiple offerings. The inventories include high-capacity transformers, medium-voltage switchgear, electrical substations, motor control centers, industrial conduit, copper wiring, circuit breakers and variable-frequency drives.



Three 2023 Siemens Energy GEAFOL 3,000 kVA dry-type transformers.

A 2023 SGB-USA 5,000 kVA cast-coil transformer.

Siemens SIEBREAK 15 kV medium-voltage switchgear.

New Eaton 1,250/1,667 kVA unit substation transformers.

An ABB 5,000/5,600 kVA industrial power transformer.

Siemens, Square D, Eaton, ABB and Allen-Bradley electrical distribution and control equipment. Switchboards, capacitor banks, motor control centers, industrial conduit, copper wiring, drives and MRO equipment.



These offerings are relevant to electrical contractors, industrial developers, manufacturers, facility engineers and equipment dealers seeking power infrastructure for expansion, replacement or installation projects, subject to inspection and compatibility requirements.

R3 Lithium - Kentucky and Georgia

Industrial equipment surplus to ongoing operations

AssetBuilt is conducting equipment sales featuring assets surplus to the ongoing operations of R3 Lithium in Kentucky and Georgia. The offerings include significant electrical infrastructure, lithium processing equipment and industrial utility systems associated with chemical and materials processing.



Siemens Energy GEAFOL and SGB-USA transformers and Siemens SIEBREAK switchgear.

Mechanical vapor recompression evaporation and crystallization systems.

Jingjin and Hangzhou Xingyuan industrial filter presses.

Horizontal and vertical centrifuges; evaporators, condensers and heat-transfer systems. Cleaver-Brooks electric steam boilers, tanks, pumps, motors and process controls.



The equipment is relevant to lithium processing, chemical manufacturing, minerals recovery, industrial separation and water treatment.

Fortune 500 Automotive and Electric Vehicle Manufacturer - California

New and surplus advanced manufacturing equipment

AssetBuilt is offering substantial machinery and equipment surplus to the operations of a Fortune 500 automotive and electric vehicle manufacturer in California. Numerous items in the auction catalog are specifically identified as new, alongside other production equipment.



KUKA industrial robots and automated welding systems.

Graco material dispensing and fluid handling equipment.

Chroma battery testing and validation systems.

Coherent and IPG industrial laser equipment.

Omron autonomous mobile robots and new Eaton unit substation transformers. Battery formation, aging and anode handling equipment, high-voltage battery testing, fume extraction and controls.



The sale presents opportunities for automotive suppliers, EV manufacturers, battery producers, robotics companies and automation integrators. Individual asset locations, inspection opportunities and removal requirements are detailed in the applicable auction information.

Existing Industrial Infrastructure. New Manufacturing Opportunities.

The breadth of these offerings highlights the opportunity to evaluate industrial machinery, manufacturing facilities and supporting infrastructure beyond their original applications. Existing industrial properties may provide alternatives to new development, while transformers, process systems and advanced automation can potentially be redeployed to new facilities.

"Industrial value does not end when a company changes its operations," said Shaikh. "A production line may have another application. A transformer may power another facility. An industrial property may become the foundation for an entirely different manufacturing business. Our role is to recognize those opportunities and bring the right buyers to the table."

"Whether a buyer needs one machine, a complete production system or an entire industrial facility, our objective remains the same: maximize asset value through expertise, transparency and global market exposure," Shaikh added.

Global Buyers, Manufacturers and Industrial Investors Invited to Participate

AssetBuilt invites manufacturers, industrial equipment dealers, electrical contractors, strategic acquirers, private equity groups, industrial real estate investors and international buyers to review the upcoming opportunities. Equipment catalogs, auction registration, inspection arrangements and sale terms are available at

Industrial real estate and turnkey facility inquiries: Cutrale - Leesburg, Florida; Jindal Films - Shawnee, Oklahoma; Aspen Aerogels - Georgia; and STIC-ADHESIVE/Mil-Spec Coatings - Los Angeles, California. Individual machinery, real estate and intellectual property offerings may be subject to separate transaction terms, availability and seller approval.

About AssetBuilt

AssetBuilt is a global industrial asset disposition and auction company specializing in industrial equipment auctions, private treaty sales, turnkey plant liquidations, manufacturing facility dispositions, industrial real estate marketing and complex asset recovery projects. The company serves manufacturers, financial institutions, investors and industrial operators across automotive, EV, battery, energy, food and beverage, chemical processing, plastics, specialty materials and general manufacturing.

Through industrial expertise, global marketing, project management and tailored transaction strategies, AssetBuilt helps clients maximize the value of surplus machinery, manufacturing equipment, industrial infrastructure and complete manufacturing facilities.

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CONTACT: For additional information or strategic acquisition inquiries: Jake Freedlander AssetBuilt, LLC...