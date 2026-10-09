Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable December 3, 2026, to shareholders of record on October 20, 2026.
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace and defense, medical, and other markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys including nickel, cobalt, and titanium and material process capabilities that solve our customers' current and future material challenges. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at .
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