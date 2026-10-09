CENTEL Announces Masternode Participation Model And Blockchain Development Roadmap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNT ecosystem introduces a 40:60 locked-participation and liquidity model with five exchange listings and a phased path toward an independent network.









Structured staking and access to liquidity within its CNT ecosystem. Currently built on BNB Smart Chain, the project aims to expand participation in blockchain infrastructure while progressing toward an independent EVMcompatible network.

CENTEL's LBank, Biconomy, Bitcoiva, XT.COM and WEEX. The token also has a dedicated CoinMarketCap page, providing public access to project information and market data.

Masternode Participation with Liquidity Access

CENTEL's October 2026 participation model uses a 40:60 allocation over 36 months. The 40% component remains locked for staking and infrastructure participation, while the 60% component provides upfront USDT liquidity on Day 1 under the programme terms. The model is designed to combine participation in infrastructure rewards with access to part of the initial value during the participation period.

At maturity, the participant repays the full nominal USDT liquidity amount received at entry. Under the stated model, completing this repayment allows the original CNT allocation to be returned in full, together with the targeted CNT rewards. The repayment obligation is expressed in the nominal USDT amount; the example does not assume that liquidity can be retained without repayment.

Illustrative Participation Example

The combined benefit is upfront liquidity, targeted CNT rewards and return of the original CNT after the required repayment. These are illustrative projections, not guaranteed returns. Actual results depend on programme terms, repayment, protocol performance and CNT market value.

The illustrative initial participation is 10,000,000 CNT at 0.10 USDT per token, equivalent to 1,000,000 USDT. The 40% locked component comprises 4,000,000 CNT over 36 months. The 60% liquidity component represents 6,000,000 CNT equivalent, with 600,000 USDT provided upfront.

The target reward calculation is 2% monthly, equivalent to 7,200,000 CNT over 36 months. At maturity, the participant repays the nominal liquidity amount of 600,000 USDT. The projected CNT at maturity comprises 10,000,000 original CNT plus 7,200,000 reward CNT.

CNT Utility and Token Allocation

CNT is a BEP-20 utility token with 18 decimals and a fixed maximum supply of 12 billion tokens. The October 2026 materials describe no additional minting mechanism. Intended uses include infrastructure access, staking, community incentives, governance and potential future validator participation.

The October 2026 allocation model assigns 30% to community and rewards, 20% to ecosystem and infrastructure, 15% to masternode bootstrap, 12% to team and core builders, 10% to treasury and DAO, 8% to liquidity and market making, and 5% to advisors.

Four Phases of Development

The official website presents a four-phase roadmap that develops the broader infrastructure strategy described in CENTEL's October 2026 materials.

Phase 1 - Infrastructure Launch. Token generation, backend infrastructure deployment and smart contract security assessments establish the ecosystem foundation.

Phase 2 - Shared Masternodes. Pooled contributions are intended to broaden access to masternode collateral and infrastructure participation.

Phase 3 - Liquid Staking Ecosystem. Planned receipt-token functionality aims to provide liquidity during staking and support wider DeFi integrations.

Phase 4 - CENTEL Blockchain. The long-term objective is an independent EVM-compatible network supporting validators, masternodes, staking and decentralized applications.

The roadmap specifies a development sequence rather than calendar deadlines. Network deployment remains subject to research, architecture design, testing, security assessment and validator readiness.

Security and Governance

CENTEL's stated framework includes role-based access controls, protected protocol addresses, OpenZeppelin libraries, testing, independent security reviews and ongoing monitoring. Multisignature treasury management and community governance form part of its intended oversight approach. These measures describe the project's framework and development intentions; individual implementation and audit status should be checked against published technical disclosures.

Official Contracts and Project Links

CNT token contract

Staking contract

Token tracking

CoinMarketCap

Development roadmap

About CENTEL and Media Enquiries

CENTEL is a blockchain infrastructure ecosystem developed on BNB Smart Chain, with CNT as its core utility asset. Its strategy focuses on shared infrastructure participation and the long-term development of an independent blockchain network.

Website

Media and partnership enquiries /contact-us

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: Senthil Kumar communication(at)centel.io