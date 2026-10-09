Filana Therapeutics To Participate In The 2026 Maxim Growth Summit
2026 Maxim Growth Summit Conference Details:
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: October 12–14, 2026
Location: The Hard Rock Hotel NYC
For more information and a complete agenda, please visit
About Filana Therapeutics, Inc.
Filana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNA), is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational therapies to modulate the filamin A protein for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and other diseases associated with dysregulation or overexpression of filamin A.
For more information, please visit:
For More Information Contact:
Investors
Mike Moyer
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Company
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450
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