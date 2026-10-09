VCI Global Clarifies Structure Of US$125 Million Standby Equity Purchase Facility, Emphasizes Flexible Capital Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”) today provided clarification regarding its recent Form D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with its US$125 million standby Equity Purchase Agreement (EPA) with Hudson Global Ventures, LLC.

The Company clarified that the agreement establishes a standby equity purchase facility, commonly referred to as an equity line of credit (ELOC). The facility provides VCI Global with the option to access capital over a 36-month period, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement. The US$125 million represents the facility's stated maximum size and does not constitute an immediate issuance or sale of US$125 million in ordinary shares.

As of the date of this announcement, VCI Global has not drawn any funds under the facility, and no ordinary shares have been issued pursuant to the agreement.

Flexible Capital Access at the Company's Discretion

The facility is intended to provide VCI Global with an additional source of potential capital as it advances its business priorities. Rather than requiring the Company to raise the entire amount upfront, the arrangement allows it to evaluate potential drawdowns based on its capital requirements, business opportunities and prevailing market conditions, subject to the agreement's terms.

Key features of the facility include:



No utilization to date: No funds have been drawn and no ordinary shares have been issued under the facility as of October 9, 2026.

Flexible drawdown structure: The Company may elect whether and when to seek funding, and the amount requested, subject to the agreement's terms and applicable requirements.

36-month availability period: The facility provides a potential source of capital over the agreement's stated term, offering flexibility in planning future funding needs. Capital deployment aligned with growth priorities: Any proceeds raised may be allocated to eligible business initiatives based on the Company's strategic priorities and capital requirements.



Any future drawdowns and associated share issuances would depend on the terms of the agreement, applicable regulatory requirements and relevant market conditions. The facility does not eliminate the possibility of dilution if ordinary shares are issued in connection with future drawdowns.

Potential Funding to Support AI Infrastructure and Renewable Energy

If the facility is utilized, VCI Global expects to consider allocating proceeds toward its key growth areas, particularly AI infrastructure and platforms, as well as renewable energy projects.

AI Infrastructure and Platforms

The Company intends to continue advancing its AI-related initiatives, including high-performance computing infrastructure, AI platforms and large language model (LLM) deployment capabilities through its VGAIN and Galatron AI ecosystems. Potential investments may support infrastructure expansion, platform development and the broader deployment of AI-related services.

Renewable Energy

The Company is also pursuing opportunities in renewable energy generation and sustainable power infrastructure. These initiatives align with the growing importance of reliable and sustainable energy supply in supporting energy-intensive industries, including AI computing and data center operations.

The allocation of any proceeds will depend on the Company's evolving business needs, the availability of suitable investment opportunities and management's assessment of the expected strategic value of each initiative.

“We believe this structure allows us to evaluate potential capital needs and deployment opportunities over time, with drawdown decisions guided by our business priorities, market conditions and the terms of the agreement. We remain focused on taking a disciplined approach to capital allocation as we pursue our longer-term growth objectives,” said Victor Hoo, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global's centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global's platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global's platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

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VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

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