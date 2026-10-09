EPC Group's TAR-8 Model Deliverables

EPC Group's TAR-8 Standard for Microsoft 365 and AI

EPC Group's TAR-8 Standard for Microsoft 365 and AI Rubirc

TAR-8 Standard for Microsoft 365 AI Governed Paths

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EPC Group's Tenant AI Readiness standard, TAR-8 is now featured on G2's TechBlend. The eight-surface score, identity, data, content, Teams, Power BI, CRM, Azure

- Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC GroupHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EPC Group, a Houston-based Microsoft consulting firm founded in 1997, today announced that its Tenant AI Readiness standard, TAR-8, has been added to G2's TechBlend, the technology content hub operated by G2, the business software and services review marketplace. The TechBlend listing at g2/techblend links readers to the full standard on epcgroup | G2 TechBlend URL:TAR-8 scores the eight Microsoft 365 surfaces that AI deployments depend on - identity, data, content, Teams, Power BI, CRM, Azure and ownership - from 0 to 3, with evidence recorded for each score. A tenant's TAR-8 profile tells a buyer, before any license is purchased or any agent is built, which surfaces will carry an AI workload and which will leak data, overspend or stall. The standard is published in full, with its scoring rules and the evidence each score requires, so that any organization can apply it to its own tenant before engaging anyone.The timing is set by Microsoft's calendar. On October 13, 2026, Office LTSC 2021 reaches end of support and the first year of Windows 10 Extended Security Updates expires. On October 19, 2026, usage-based billing becomes the default for new direct Microsoft 365 Copilot purchases, with a default spending limit of 4,000 Copilot Credits per user per month, and on December 1 for purchases through Cloud Solution Provider partners. Both dates favor tenants that know their readiness surface by surface, and both are hard on tenants that discover it in an invoice.EPC Group's published guidance on each - a three-week triage plan for the October 13 deadline and a twelve-step spending-policy playbook for usage-based billing - starts from a TAR-8 read of the tenant.One standard, several practices. TAR-8 is the entry point for the work EPC Group does across the Microsoft estate rather than a product on its own. Before a tenant-to-tenant migration - including the M&A Day-1 cutovers the firm runs under its five-gate model - the acquiring and acquired tenants are both scored, so the migration plan moves readiness with the data rather than discovering gaps after cutover.Tenant-to-tenant migration guide:Before a Microsoft Fabric capacity commitment, the data and Power BI surfaces are scored so capacity is sized to governed workloads, and Power BI semantic models are certified before any AI is allowed to answer from them. For Dataverse and Power Platform estates, the CRM and ownership surfaces determine whether Copilot Studio agents grounded in Dataverse can be deployed with an owner, a register entry and an evidence trail. For AI governance programs, the eight scores become the baseline the governance office reports against every month.TAR-8 is not limited to Microsoft's own models. It covers Microsoft Copilot, agents built in Copilot Studio and Microsoft Fabric, and external models such as Claude, ChatGPT and Perplexity, Gemini and Grok when they reach a tenant through a governed, logged integration layer.The firm's Multi-AI Governance architecture is built for organizations running more than one model, and its published multi-model work - on Power BI architectures that use several engines, on an AI gateway with vendor portability, and on why a single AI vendor is not enough at enterprise scale - assumes a tenant that has been scored first.The standard is also the operating baseline for EPC Group's Virtual Chief AI Officer practice. A Virtual Chief AI Officer provides fractional AI leadership. EPC Group's vCAIO practice runs an Agent Governance Office that maintains an agent register, a decision register, a consumption statement and an evidence pack every month, and a board summary every quarter. Each of those artifacts is organized by the same eight surfaces, so a board sees the tenant's readiness and its AI spend on one page.Virtual Chief AI Officer practice:"Most AI programs do not fail on the model; they fail on the tenant underneath it," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group. "We published TAR-8 so that a buyer can see the evidence before they see a proposal, and so that the same eight numbers follow a tenant through a migration, a Fabric decision, an agent rollout and a board review. Being featured on G2's TechBlend puts the standard in front of the people who are comparing firms, which is exactly where a readiness score belongs."How a buyer can verify EPC Group's claims: read the verified client reviews on G2, open an engagement record in the Evidence Center, read the methodology page, and ask for a redacted sample of the deliverable being proposed. EPC Group has been named a Leader in seven G2 reports; that history is published as text on the firm's site and is not the basis of the TechBlend listing, which links to the standard itself.Organizations that want TAR-8 applied to their own tenant can request a scoping conversation through the readiness-assessment page or the contact page linked below.Related Links to the TAR-8 Standard:TAR-8, the full standard:Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Assessment (TAR-8 applied to your tenant):EPC Group's Project Evidence Center:About EPC GroupEPC Group is a Houston-based Microsoft consulting firm founded March 30, 1997, and now in its 30th year. The firm provides Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Azure, Microsoft Purview, Power Platform, Copilot and AI governance services - including its Virtual Chief AI Officer practice - and holds all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations. Founder and Chief AI Architect Errin O'Connor is the author of four books on SharePoint and Power BI (Microsoft Press; Sams/Pearson).About EPC Group's Founder Errin O'ConnorErrin is the founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group. Over a 29-year career in enterprise IT and cloud ecosystems, he has served as a pivotal enterprise architect and senior federal IT advisor across major national security, civil government, and regulated defense initiatives.O'Connor served as Lead Architect alongside NASA Chief Technology Officer Chris Kemp on the foundational Nebula Cloud Computing Platform at the Ames Research Center. He engineered secure infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and cross-agency data interoperability that became the government precursor to OpenStack.He advised former U.S. Federal Chief Information Officer Vivek Kundra, contributing technical cloud architecture and data-center consolidation insights to the Obama administration's landmark 25-Point Implementation Plan to Reform Federal IT and federal "Cloud First" policy initiatives.Expanding into defense and intelligence, O'Connor designed and deployed mission-critical, FedRAMP-aligned collaboration and analytics architectures for the DoD and the U.S. Air Force. He implemented isolated, classified cloud infrastructures across Azure Government and GCC High under rigorous NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC compliance controls.Across law enforcement and federal oversight engagements involving the FBI, he led enterprise identity governance, secure hybrid Microsoft environments, and technical assessments to remediate third-party software vulnerabilities, prevent high-level tenant data exposures, and establish zero-trust operational resilience.O'Connor and EPC Group delivered specialized systems architecture and enterprise consulting for Northrop Grumman. His work integrated complex document management frameworks and engineered data governance strategies tailored to high-security aerospace and defense manufacturing compliance.The Federal Reserve Bank of New York contracted EPC Group for high-level SharePoint consulting and architectural deployment. This 2010 engagement secured critical institutional knowledge repositories and financial-sector information management systems, aligning with compliance guidelines established under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) authorized by Congress where he reported to the Congressional Oversight Panel.EPC Group at epcgroup is unrelated to the German engineering firm EPC Group at epc and the French explosives company EPC Groupe.Learn more by emailing us at..., give us a call at 888-381-9725 or visit us on the web at

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G2 TechBlend Features EPC Group's TAR-8 Standard for Microsoft 365 Tenant AI Readiness Across Copilot and Multi-Model AI News Provided By EPC Group October 09, 2026, 11:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, Waste Management



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