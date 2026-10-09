Human Focus Launches DSE Risk Assessment System To Make Office And Hybrid Workstations More Comfortable

The integrated system combines AI video analysis, corrective-action management, employee guidance and assessor training.

REIGATE, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Human Focus has launched an AI-powered Display Screen Equipment (DSE) assessment and training system for organisations managing office, remote and hybrid workers.

For dispersed workforces, the job is not simply to complete a DSE questionnaire. Organisations need a consistent way to identify workstation and postural issues, manage corrective actions, support employees wherever they work and follow up after changes have been made. In Great Britain, the DSE Regulations can apply to employees who work from home on a permanent or long-term basis or routinely split their time between home and the workplace.

The new Human Focus system brings these activities together. It combines structured DSE assessment with AI analysis of workstation setup and posture, RULA-informed video assessment, corrective-action management, an AI DSE Coaching Bot, assessor training and follow-up video coaching.

Employees can submit short clips of themselves working at their workstation. AI analysis reviews posture and workstation configuration, providing a structured visual assessment rather than relying solely on questionnaire responses. The analysis incorporates Rapid Upper Limb Assessment (RULA) to support upper-limb postural scoring while considering the wider workstation setup in context.

Where an assessment identifies an issue, the system can generate and record corrective actions, assign responsibility and track progress centrally. Duty holders can therefore see both assessment status and outstanding actions, helping them manage follow-up across larger or distributed workforces.

The AI DSE Coaching Bot guides employees through the assessment process. It can incorporate an organisation's own policies, approved equipment standards and escalation contacts, helping answer routine questions and direct issues requiring further support to the appropriate person.

Follow-up video analysis provides another part of the workflow. After changes to workstation setup or working method, employees can submit further clips for personalised feedback. This gives organisations a practical way to review whether recommended changes have been applied and whether posture or workstation setup has changed.

“Completing a DSE assessment is not the same as managing DSE risk,” said Ian Pemberton, Founder and Managing Director of Human Focus.“The harder part is maintaining a consistent standard across many workstations, making sure actions are followed through and helping employees apply the advice in their own working environment. AI can reduce some of that burden by making assessment and feedback easier to deliver at scale, while keeping corrective action and competent judgement within the same management process.”

Human Focus also provides Display Screen Equipment Risk Assessment Training for duty holders and assessors. The training supports the knowledge needed to interpret findings, determine proportionate corrective actions and identify when specialist support may be required. The system is designed to support, rather than replace, competent assessment and professional judgement.

Human Focus AI-Powered Display Screen Equipment Risk Assessment & Training is available now. Organisations can request a demonstration through the Human Focus website.



About Human Focus

Human Focus develops online training and digital safety competency solutions for workplace health, safety, compliance and business risk. Founded in 1992 and based in Reigate, Surrey, its platform combines approved training, bespoke learning tools, training-record management, risk-management and contractor-management capabilities. Human Focus focuses on helping organisations build workforce knowledge, support practical competence and improve oversight of workplace learning and safety processes.

Media contactIan PembertonFounder and Managing DirectorHuman Focus International Limited+44 (0)1737 647882...

Ian Pemberton

Human Focus International Limited

+44 1737 647882

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Human Focus Launches DSE Risk Assessment System to Make Office and Hybrid Workstations More Comfortable News Provided By Human Focus International Limited October 09, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.