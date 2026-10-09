Panelalpha Open Sources Engine As The First Step In Building The Easiest Way To Host On A VPS

The PanelAlpha team is building what they believe will become the easiest way for anyone to host a project on their own VPS.

New PanelAlpha Engine makes it easier to host any project on a VPS, with Docker-based isolation, AI server management and no need to rely on external platforms.

- Konrad Keck, Founder and CEO at PanelAlphaRZESZOW, POLAND, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hosting an application on your own VPS no longer has to mean dealing with complicated setup and server management. PanelAlpha has released its new Engine to make self-hosting projects easier, without asking users to give up control of their infrastructure. Originally built to support WordPress hosting, Engine now works with a wide range of applications and brings PanelAlpha closer to its goal of becoming the easiest way to host a project on a VPS.For the past four years, PanelAlpha has focused on making WordPress hosting easier for providers and agencies. Its control panel helps manage websites and automate hosting tasks, while Engine has provided the underlying hosting infrastructure. Now, the company is building on that experience by opening Engine to the public and expanding its capabilities far beyond WordPress, making it available to anyone who wants to run applications on their own server.PanelAlpha Engine brings app deployment and server management together in one open source solution that runs directly on the user's VPS. Built on Docker, it keeps projects isolated while handling the infrastructure they need to run, including domains, SSL certificates, databases, backups, monitoring and security. Users can manage everything through a CLI, REST API or their preferred AI agent connected through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This allows them to request changes in natural language, with configurable permissions that determine what the AI can access and do.Getting a project online is also considerably easier than with traditional hosting solutions. With a single command, users can install Engine and deploy an application directly from a Git repository. Engine identifies the project's requirements and prepares the environment to run it, reducing the need for manual configuration. Once deployed, applications can be managed, updated and monitored through the same system, while the server and its resources remain under the user's control.PanelAlpha's new approach reflects changes in both how software is created and who gets to create it. Open source projects are easier to discover than ever, while AI tools are allowing people with little or no programming experience to build their own applications. Vibe coding has brought a new group of people into software development, but getting those projects onto a server remains a challenge. Even with working code, users still need to configure the environment, handle security and keep everything running. Managed platforms make much of this easier, but they also mean relying on external services rather than running applications independently.Making Engine open source is an important part of PanelAlpha's response to these changes. Supporting applications built with different languages, frameworks and configurations means working with a much wider range of projects than WordPress alone. By publishing Engine under the Apache 2.0 license, PanelAlpha wants to encourage developers, hosting providers and self-hosting communities to explore the code, suggest improvements, report issues and contribute directly to its development. Users can also join the PanelAlpha community on Discord to share their experiences and have a say in where Engine goes next. The goal is to help it grow around the needs of the people who actually use it.For hosting companies, Engine creates new opportunities to expand their services and reach customers who want to run more than just websites. Providers can add Engine to their existing VPS offerings, giving customers a simpler way to deploy and manage applications without changing their infrastructure, while keeping both the hosting service and customer relationship in their own hands.And there's more to PanelAlpha's new direction than Engine. The company is already in the final stages of developing a modernized PanelAlpha Control Panel, designed to work with the new generation of Engine. It will bring expanded application support and server management capabilities into a visual interface, making them accessible to people who prefer working using a GUI rather than commands or AI conversations.With Engine now open source and the updated Control Panel approaching release, PanelAlpha wants to make self-hosting a practical option for many more people. For years, the convenience of managed platforms and full control over infrastructure have often meant choosing one at the expense of the other. PanelAlpha believes there is room for both, especially at a time when creating software is becoming easier than ever.

Joanna Byjoś

PanelAlpha

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PanelAlpha Open Sources Engine as the First Step in Building the Easiest Way to Host on a VPS News Provided By PanelAlpha October 09, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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