When Katrina Kaif Revealed Her Biggest Learnings From Her Relationships

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif opened up about what has been the biggest learning from her relationships over the years.

As she was interacting with host and filmmaker Karan Johar during the chat show, 'Koffee With Karan season 6', she shared that she had realized over the years that we should not depend on anyone else for our happiness.

Katrina added that, according to her, the best kind of relationships are those where there is no dependence but only admiration, respect, and companionship.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress said,“I had this discussion, not long back, with a few friends. They felt most women need men or it's necessary to have a man. I really don't think that's true for everyone. I can't speak for women as a collective, but it's definitely not true for me being single. I'm becoming comfortable with who I am, which I don't think I was for a large part of my life because you somehow judge yourself based on how much love or attention you get from your partner. When your relationship is amazing, you feel great about yourself. Your relationship suffers a little bit; your self-esteem and image take a beating, which is not a good thing."

Revealing her idea of what a perfect relationship looks like, she added,“My biggest learning from my relationships is, 'Nobody else is responsible for your happiness.' You shouldn't give away your power because you are burdening that person with responsibility. Nobody can take that responsibility for a long period of time. At some point they are going to let you down, or you let them down, and that's when the relationship suffers. The most beautiful kind of love is when neither of you need each other. There's no great dependence on the other person, there's admiration, respect, companionship, and there's a space of ease between you.”

Katrina is now happily married to actor Vicky Kaushal, and the two even have a son together, Vihaan.