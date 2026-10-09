Jharkhand's Jasidih Rail Bypass Line Commissioned Nishikant Dubey Inaugurates Project

MENAFN - IANS) Deoghar (Jharkhand), Oct 9 (IANS) BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey, on Friday inaugurated the bypass line at Jasidih railway station in Jharkhand by flagging off a train.

The new railway bypass line was commissioned to streamline train operations in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Santhal Pargana region.

Built at a cost of around Rs 293 crore, the nearly five-km-long rail line will eliminate the need to reverse the direction of locomotives at Jasidih station. It will save operational time and facilitate smoother movement of passenger and freight trains.

Eastern Railway General Manager Geetika Pandey, Asansol Divisional Railway Manager Sangrah Maurya and other senior railway officials were present on the occasion.

The project is considered significant for improving rail connectivity in Deoghar and adjoining areas. With the bypass becoming operational, trains using the route will no longer have to enter Jasidih station to reverse their locomotives. This is expected to reduce operational delays and ease congestion at the station.

The new line provides an alternative route for trains from the Deoghar Link Cabin via Kumrabad-Rohini. Earlier, the trains concerned had to enter Jasidih station, where the locomotive was detached from one end and coupled to the other, followed by brake checks, a process that consumed significant time.

According to the Railways, the project is expected to reduce travel time for at least five passenger trains every day. At least two freight trains will also be able to use the bypass, avoiding operational constraints at the main station. The project could consequently benefit freight movement and industrial supplies in the region.

The project involved rock cutting and the construction of a road overbridge, road underbridge and small bridges.

The Railways said signalling and track-related systems have also been installed and tested to ensure safe operations.

Deoghar, home to the Baba Baidyanath Dham, is one of the country's prominent pilgrimage Centres and attracts a large number of devotees, particularly during the Shravani Mela.

Jasidih station serves as a key railhead for passengers travelling to and from Deoghar. The improved rail operations are therefore expected to make travel more convenient for passengers.

Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shibram Majhi said the project would help improve passenger movement and operational efficiency. The new line is also expected to strengthen rail connectivity across the Deoghar, Jasidih, Dumka and Godda region.