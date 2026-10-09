Azerbaijan To Host Caspian Sea Level Commission's First Meeting In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The first meeting of a commission on the Caspian Sea level drop will be held in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2027, and the commission's regulations will be approved, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

This was reflected in the Decision of the Heads of the Caspian Littoral States on the outcomes of the Caspian Ecological Summit signed following the event held in Turkmenbashi city, at the Avaza National Tourist Zone on October 9, 2026.

During his working visit to Turkmenistan, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, participated in the summit.

The decision notes that the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan have decided on the following measures to enhance the effectiveness of five-party cooperation in addressing issues related to the drop in the Caspian Sea level:

The establishment of a commission at the level of deputy heads of government of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, and high-ranking representatives of Iran and Russia.

The primary objective of the commission is to ensure the identification of the causes behind the drop in the Caspian Sea level, as well as the development and implementation of coordinated, comprehensive measures to combat the negative processes resulting from the sea's shallowing.

The creation of necessary specialized working groups, comprising representatives, experts, and specialists from the state agencies of the Caspian littoral states, to support the commission's activities.

The designation by the governments, within three months, of authorized representatives to represent their states in the aforementioned Commission.

The holding of subsequent meetings on a rotating basis within the territories of the Caspian littoral states, in accordance with the alphabetical order of the English language.

The initiative to establish a commission or working/expert groups regarding this matter was put forward by the President of Azerbaijan. At the 6th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Littoral States held in Ashgabat on June 29, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev, placing special emphasis on the problem of the rapid drop in the Caspian Sea level and the resulting shallowing, proposed the creation of joint expert groups comprising specialists from the Caspian littoral countries to investigate the causes of this environmental disaster and to prevent its consequences.