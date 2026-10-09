Global Baseball Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Revenue To Reach $20.31 Billion As Streaming And Youth Participation Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Baseball Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baseball market is projected to grow from USD 15.92 billion in 2025 to USD 20.31 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.14%. Market expansion is supported by rising youth participation, international league development, digital media consumption, corporate sponsorships, and demand for high-performance baseball equipment.

The market includes baseball bats, balls, gloves, protective gear, apparel, and accessories used by amateur and professional players. Organized youth leagues remain an important source of equipment demand, while the expansion of professional baseball organizations into new markets is increasing investment in venues, training programs, and supporting infrastructure. Major League Baseball reported record revenue of USD 12.1 billion for the prior fiscal year in 2025, demonstrating the sport's substantial commercial strength.

Market Drivers

Corporate sponsorships and strategic commercial partnerships are strengthening the financial position of baseball teams and leagues. Jersey patch agreements, stadium naming rights, virtual signage, and branded fan experiences provide revenue beyond ticket sales and broadcast contracts. These partnerships help franchises manage operational expenses, improve facilities, and invest in audience engagement.

Major League Baseball team sponsorship revenue reached nearly USD 1.9 billion in October 2024, according to Forbes, representing a 23% year-over-year increase. Digital streaming and Over-the-Top (OTT) media rights are also changing how fans access baseball content. Direct-to-consumer platforms allow leagues to distribute live games and on-demand highlights beyond traditional regional television markets, helping baseball reach younger and more digitally engaged audiences.

MLB.TV users streamed a record 14.5 billion minutes as of October 2024, marking a 14% annual increase. International engagement is also expanding, with Nippon Professional Baseball recording total attendance of 26.68 million spectators in 2024. Together, stronger digital consumption and stadium attendance are widening the global audience for baseball merchandise, media, and live events.

Market Challenges

The increasing cost of high-performance baseball equipment remains a significant obstacle to broader participation. Advanced composite materials can improve bat performance and enhance the safety of protective gear, but they also contribute to higher retail prices. These costs particularly affect amateur leagues, entry-level players, and lower-income households.

A 2025 Sports & Fitness Industry Association report found that 41% of parents identified rising costs as the primary deterrent to their children's participation in youth sports. Reduced accessibility may limit the number of new players entering organized baseball, weakening the grassroots development pipeline and affecting future demand for equipment, apparel, and accessories. Manufacturers, leagues, and community organizations may need to prioritize affordable products and participation programs to support long-term baseball market growth.

Market Trends

Carbon fiber and composite materials are transforming baseball equipment manufacturing. Brands are developing multi-piece composite bats that optimize weight distribution and improve exit velocity. Players across multiple competitive levels are increasingly considering advanced synthetic products as alternatives to conventional alloy and wood bats.

Demand for specialized sporting goods is reflected in Fox Factory Holding Corp's February 2025 Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results. The company reported a USD 31.1 million increase in net sales for its Specialty Sports Group, which includes Marucci Sports. This performance indicates continued consumer interest in premium baseball products.

Sustainability is also influencing operations across the global baseball industry. Teams, venues, leagues, and suppliers are adopting recycling initiatives, reducing single-use plastics, diverting waste, and incorporating circular economy practices. Following MLB's sustainability partnership with WM, the San Diego Padres achieved a waste diversion rate exceeding 95% in 2024, as reported by EPOnline in April 2025. This result demonstrates how environmental programs can deliver measurable operational improvements.

Key Market Players:



Baseballism Inc.

Rake Baseball Company LLC

RotoWear LLC

Puma SE

Adidas AG

Nike Inc

Routine Baseball Inc.

Ebbets Field Flannels, Inc.

Novus Clothing Company LLC Scheels All Sports, Inc.

Report Scope



The global baseball market report evaluates industry performance, growth drivers, challenges, emerging trends, and market opportunities across key product, participation, engagement, and regional segments.

Baseball Market, by Product Type:



Apparel

Equipment Accessories

Baseball Market, by Level of Play:



Professional

College

High School Others

Baseball Market, by Engagement:



Live Attendance

Television Viewership

Online Others

Baseball Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

