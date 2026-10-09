Global Camping Utensil Market - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Market To Reach USD 5.06 Billion As Glamping And Ultralight Gear Drive 7.01% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Camping Utensil Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Camping Utensil Market is projected to grow from USD 3.37 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.06 Billion by 2031, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.01%. Rising participation in outdoor recreation, expanding recreational tourism, and greater consumer interest in wellness-focused activities are supporting demand for portable cookware, cutlery, bowls, plates, and multipurpose outdoor dining tools.

The continued development of organized campgrounds and outdoor hospitality facilities is also broadening the market. Campers increasingly expect durable, convenient products that provide home-like functionality in outdoor environments. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor activities in the United States attracted a record 175.8 million participants in 2024, highlighting the expanding potential customer base for camping equipment and utensils.

Market Drivers: Growth in glamping and luxury camping is reshaping demand across the Global Camping Utensil Market. Consumers participating in premium outdoor hospitality experiences increasingly seek aesthetically appealing, durable cookware and coordinated dining sets rather than basic survival equipment. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to introduce premium cutlery, gourmet cookware, and sophisticated utensil collections designed for comfort, presentation, and long-term use.

Glamping customers also tend to spend more than traditional campers. Kampgrounds of America's April 2025 Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report found that glampers recorded the highest average daily expenditure among camper segments, reaching $251 per household. This purchasing power is creating opportunities for high-margin camping cookware and dining products.

Cost-effective domestic travel and staycations provide another important market driver. Camping remains an attractive alternative to conventional vacations during periods of economic uncertainty, while self-catering allows travelers to limit restaurant expenses. The Dyrt's February 2025 Camping Report indicated that 79.6% of campers maintained or increased their camping frequency in 2024 despite elevated inflation. Kampgrounds of America also reported that total camping spending contributed an estimated $61 billion to the economy in 2024.

Market Challenges: Supply chain volatility and rising raw material costs remain key constraints for camping utensil manufacturers. Production depends heavily on stainless steel, aluminum, and food-safe plastics, making companies vulnerable to commodity price increases and supply disruptions. Higher input costs can lead to increased retail prices, potentially discouraging entry-level consumers and limiting purchases of discretionary camping gear.

The National Association of Manufacturers reported in 2025 that industry respondents expected raw material prices and other input costs to increase by 5.5% over the following year. These pressures may narrow manufacturer margins, weaken consumer demand, and affect the scalability of the Global Camping Utensil Market.

Market Trends: Ultra-lightweight titanium and alloy products are gaining traction among performance-focused hikers, backpackers, and long-distance trekkers. Titanium and hard-anodized aluminum offer favorable strength-to-weight ratios, helping users reduce pack weight without sacrificing durability. Demand for these specialized products is increasing alongside participation in challenging outdoor activities. A July 2025 New York State Senate column citing the 2025 Outdoor Participation Trends Report stated that hiking gained more than 2 million participants during the previous year.

Modular camping mess kits are also becoming increasingly popular, particularly among vehicle-based travelers. Interlocking, space-saving systems combine pots, pans, bowls, plates, and cutlery in compact, rattle-free packages. These organized configurations are well suited to camper vans, trailers, and other settings where cargo efficiency is important. The Dyrt's January 2025 Camping Report found that 53.4% of campers preferred vehicle-based camping, reinforcing demand for stackable and adaptable culinary equipment.

Key Market Players:



Cascade Designs, Inc.

GSI Outdoors Inc.

Recreational Equipment, Inc.

Snow Peak, USA Inc.

Decathlon SE

JD Sports Fashion plc

Mars Houseware Industries Private Limited

PMI WW Brands, LLC

The Cookware Company LLC Jenson USA

Report Scope: The Global Camping Utensil Market report evaluates industry growth, market drivers, challenges, emerging product trends, distribution developments, and regional opportunities across the following segments.

Camping Utensil Market, by Product Type:



Pans

Bowls

Pots

Plates Others

Camping Utensil Market, by Distribution Channel:



Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Others

Camping Utensil Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

