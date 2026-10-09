Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI/CLTI) - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast To 2036 Rising Disease Burden And Regenerative Therapies Open New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Critical Limb Ischemia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added tooffering.Thereport provides a comprehensive assessment of the critical limb ischemia (CLI) market across the 7MM, comprising the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Japan. The analysis covers historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, emerging therapies, market access, competitive dynamics, and commercial opportunities from 2022-2036.

Critical limb ischemia, increasingly referred to as chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), is the most advanced stage of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). It is associated with ischemic rest pain, non-healing wounds, tissue loss, gangrene, major amputation risk, and substantial mortality. Disease progression is influenced by aging, diabetes mellitus, smoking, obesity, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and sedentary lifestyles. CLI also frequently occurs alongside coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease, reflecting its association with systemic atherosclerosis.

CLI Epidemiology and Patient Burden

The annual incidence of CLI in the general population is estimated at approximately 22 per 100,000 people, increasing to around 100-200 per 100,000 annually among adults aged 65 years and older. US Medicare data indicate an overall prevalence of approximately 0.23%, rising from 0.13% among individuals aged 65-69 years to 0.31% among those aged 85 years and older. Diabetes contributes disproportionately to CLI-related limb events and amputations because of accelerated peripheral arterial disease and microvascular dysfunction.

Evidence from the United Kingdom also demonstrates a strong age-related increase in disease burden, particularly among people aged 75 years and older. In Japan, approximately 28% of PAD patients undergoing endovascular therapy have presented with CLI, while about 5% have progressed from intermittent claudication to CLI. Across the 7MM, aging populations and the growing prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular risk factors are expected to sustain demand for effective limb-salvage treatments.

Diagnosis and Current CLI Treatment Landscape

Diagnosis combines clinical evaluation with hemodynamic testing and vascular imaging. Common assessments include ankle-brachial index (ABI), toe-brachial index (TBI), toe pressure measurements, duplex ultrasound (DUS), CT angiography (CTA), and MR angiography (MRA). These methods support disease staging, anatomical assessment, risk stratification, and revascularization planning.

CLI treatment focuses on restoring limb perfusion, relieving pain, supporting wound healing, preventing infection, and reducing amputation risk. Endovascular revascularization remains a principal intervention and includes plain or drug-coated balloon angioplasty, bare-metal or drug-eluting stents, and atherectomy. Surgical bypass is used for appropriate patients with complex or advanced arterial lesions.

Adjunctive care includes antiplatelet therapy, statins, selected anticoagulation, wound management, infection control, analgesics, and optimization of diabetes, hypertension, lipid levels, and smoking-related risks. Prostanoids may be considered in selected refractory cases. Primary amputation remains necessary when tissue damage is irreversible or limb salvage is not feasible.

CLI Market Drivers and Unmet Needs



Increasing PAD prevalence associated with diabetes, smoking, hypertension, and aging populations

High rates of major amputation, cardiovascular complications, and mortality

A substantial no-option CLTI population unsuitable for conventional revascularization

Restenosis, re-intervention, treatment failure, and disease recurrence following existing procedures

Limited availability of durable, disease-modifying pharmacological treatments Growing investment in regenerative medicine, therapeutic angiogenesis, gene therapy, and cell-based therapies

The CLI market remains procedure-driven, with revascularization accounting for a significant share of clinical management. However, mechanical restoration of blood flow does not fully address progressive vascular degeneration. The lack of broadly approved pharmacological options creates a substantial opportunity for therapies capable of improving microvascular repair, perfusion, wound healing, and long-term limb salvage.

CLI Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The critical limb ischemia pipeline includes angiogenic proteins, gene therapies, stem or progenitor cell therapies, and chemokine-based approaches. Development activity remains focused on patients who have limited or no revascularization options.



ACP-01 - Hemostemix: An investigational autologous cell therapy containing angiogenic precursor cells. Development is focused on supporting vascular repair and improving circulation in ischemic tissue. In January 2026, Hemostemix announced the successful completion of its pre-Investigational New Drug meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration. BGC101 - BioGenCell: An investigational autologous bone marrow-derived mononuclear cell therapy intended to promote therapeutic angiogenesis, microvascular regeneration, wound healing, and limb perfusion. In December 2024, the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to BGC101 for severe CLTI.

Collategene, an HGF plasmid gene therapy approved in Japan, represents an important development in the regenerative treatment landscape. Broader market growth will depend on clinical efficacy, safety, durability, regulatory outcomes, manufacturing feasibility, pricing, reimbursement, and physician adoption.

CLI Market Forecast and Commercial Analysis

The report evaluates the 2025 critical limb ischemia market baseline and forecasts market development through 2036. It includes country-level market sizing, therapy-specific revenue projections, market share analysis, peak patient share, expected drug uptake, addressable patient populations, and compound annual growth assessments. Forecasting is supported by epidemiology-based, bottom-up methodology and analysis of clinical, regulatory, and commercial assumptions.

Drug uptake analysis examines the anticipated performance of emerging CLI therapies during 2026-2036, including launch timing, adoption barriers, peak penetration, eligible patient populations, and potential sales. Particular attention is given to no-option patients, who represent a clinically urgent and commercially significant segment.

Market Access, Reimbursement, and Pricing

The report assesses country-specific accessibility, reimbursement pathways, cost-effectiveness, out-of-pocket expenses, and public insurance coverage. It also reviews potential payment models for high-cost regenerative and advanced therapies. Pricing and analogue analysis considers comparable treatments, expected clinical value, geographic pricing variation, affordability, adherence, and long-term uptake.

Expert Validation and Strategic Assessment

Primary research incorporates insights from more than 10 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts across major markets. Expert perspectives address treatment practices, patient selection, emerging therapy adoption, clinical development, accessibility, adherence, epidemiology, and real-world prescribing patterns.

SWOT and conjoint analyses evaluate the CLI competitive landscape and rank emerging therapies according to efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population. These findings support pipeline prioritization, market entry planning, product positioning, and investment decisions.

Key Report Deliverables



CLI patient population and epidemiology forecasts across the 7MM

Critical limb ischemia market size and therapy-level market share analysis

Current treatment practices and regional treatment guidelines

CLI pipeline analysis and emerging drug profiles

Drug uptake, peak patient share, and sales forecasting

Pricing, reimbursement, and analogue assessment

Competitive intelligence covering BioGenCell, Hemostemix, and other developers

CLI unmet needs, market attractiveness, SWOT analysis, and conjoint analysis Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled analysis of complex epidemiological and commercial datasets

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, healthcare providers, and market access teams seeking to understand the evolving CLI market. Its integrated assessment of patient burden, clinical development, treatment adoption, reimbursement, and competitive positioning identifies opportunities for therapies designed to improve perfusion, reduce amputations, and deliver more durable outcomes through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of CLI

6. CLI Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of CLI By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of CLI By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of CLI

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Classification

7.3. Causes

7.4. Signs and Symptoms

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Clinical features

7.7. Diagnosis

7.7.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.7.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.8. Treatment and Management

7.8.1. Treatment Guidelines and Recommendations

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of CLI

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

8.2.1. CLI Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the 7MM

8.3. The US

8.3.1. CLI Prevalent Cases in the United States

8.3.2. CLI Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the United states

8.3.3. CLI Age-specific Cases in the United States

8.3.4. CLI Severity-specific Cases in the United States

8.3.5. CLI Total Treated Cases in the United States

8.4. EU4 and the UK

8.4.1. CLI Prevalent Cases in EU4 and the UK

8.4.2. CLI Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in EU4 and the UK

8.4.3. CLI Age-specific Cases in EU4 and the UK

8.4.4. CLI Severity-specific Cases in EU4 and the UK

8.4.5. CLI Total Treated Cases in EU4 and the UK

8.5. Japan

8.5.1. CLI Prevalent Cases in the Japan

8.5.2. CLI Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the Japan

8.5.3. CLI Age-specific Cases in the Japan

8.5.4. CLI Severity-specific Cases in the Japan

8.5.5. CLI Total Treated Cases in the Japan

9. Patient Journey of CLI

10. Emerging Therapies

10.1. Competitive Landscape: Emerging Therapies

10.2. ACP-01: Hemostemix

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.3. Clinical Development

10.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.2.5. Analyst's View

11. CLI: Seven Major Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Outlook

11.3. Conjoint Analysis

11.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

11.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebate

11.4.2. Pricing Trends

11.4.3. Analogue Assessment

11.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptake

11.5. Total Market Size of CLI in the 7MM

11.6. United States Market Size

11.6.1. Total Market Size of CLI in the United States

11.6.2. Market Size of CLI by Therapies in the United States

11.7. EU4 and the UK Market Size

11.7.1. Total Market Size of CLI in EU4 and the UK

11.7.2. Market Size of CLI by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

11.8. Japan Market Size

11.8.1. Total Market Size of CLI in Japan

11.8.2. Market Size of CLI by Therapies in Japan

12. Unmet Needs of CLI

13. SWOT Analysis of CLI

14. KOL Views of CLI

14.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

15. Market Access and Reimbursement of CLI

15.1. United States

15.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

15.2. EU4 and the UK

15.2.1. Germany

15.2.2. France

15.2.3. Italy

15.2.4. Spain

15.2.5. United Kingdom

15.3. Japan

15.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

15.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of CLI Therapies

16. Appendix

16.1. Bibliography

16.2. Report Methodology

17. Analyst's Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About the Publisher

List of Tables [66]

List of Figures [70]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aplagon

BioGenCell Hemostemix

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