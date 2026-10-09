Venous Thromboembolism - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2036 Rising VTE Burden And Factor XI Innovation Drive Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Venous Thromboembolism - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added tooffering.

The venous thromboembolism market is expected to expand through 2036, driven by an aging population, rising obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, chronic disease prevalence, hospitalizations, cancer treatment, and growing surgical volumes. The number of affected adults in the United States could nearly double over the coming decades, increasing demand for thrombosis prevention, effective anticoagulation, and long-term disease management.

The "Venous Thromboembolism - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides comprehensive coverage of the United States, EU4 countries comprising Germany, Spain, Italy, and France, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It analyzes historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, patient burden, market size, therapy uptake, competitive positioning, unmet medical needs, and commercial opportunities from 2022-2036.

Key Venous Thromboembolism Market Trends



The United States accounted for the largest share of the 7MM venous thromboembolism market in 2025 and is projected to maintain robust growth through 2036.

Direct oral anticoagulants have expanded the treated population by offering fixed dosing and reduced monitoring requirements compared with traditional anticoagulants.

ELIQUIS is the leading therapy, supported by strong efficacy, a favorable safety profile, oral administration, extensive clinical evidence, and broad physician adoption.

Concerns regarding bleeding continue to contribute to anticoagulant underutilization, particularly among high-bleeding-risk patients.

Recurrent events and persistent long-term complications reinforce the need for improved risk stratification and safer extended anticoagulation strategies. Pipeline development is increasingly focused on factor XI-targeted anticoagulants and innovative thrombolytic approaches designed to improve outcomes while limiting bleeding risk.

Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Venous thromboembolism remains a major cause of morbidity and mortality. In the United States, up to 900,000 people develop the condition annually, with an estimated 60,000-100,000 associated deaths each year. Approximately half of all episodes are linked to hospitalization or surgery during the preceding three months. Incidence increases significantly with age and may reach 1 per 100 annually among individuals over 80 years old.

Women face elevated risk during younger adulthood because of pregnancy and combined hormonal contraceptive use. Additional risk factors include prolonged immobility, cancer, obesity, inherited thrombophilia, cardiovascular disorders, and critical illness. Diagnosis typically combines clinical prediction tools, D-dimer testing, compression ultrasonography, and computed tomography pulmonary angiography.

Current Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Landscape

Anticoagulation remains central to preventing clot extension, embolization, and recurrence. Direct oral anticoagulants such as apixaban, rivaroxaban, dabigatran, and edoxaban are widely used. Low-molecular-weight heparins and vitamin K antagonists retain important roles in selected clinical settings, including cancer-associated thrombosis and cases requiring parenteral anticoagulation. Severe or high-risk disease may require thrombolysis, catheter-directed intervention, or surgical thrombectomy.

Apixaban, marketed as ELIQUIS by Bristol Myers Squibb, is expected to remain the market leader during the forecast period. Bristol Myers Squibb reported that US apixaban revenue increased by 6% in 2025, primarily because of higher demand. Dabigatran etexilate, marketed as PRADAXA by Boehringer Ingelheim, continues to provide an established oral option, although competition from factor Xa inhibitors has limited its growth. Dalteparin sodium, marketed as FRAGMIN, maintains a targeted role in hospitalized patients and selected cases of cancer-associated thrombosis.

Venous Thromboembolism Pipeline and Emerging Therapies

The development pipeline remains limited but includes potentially differentiated candidates from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Bayer.



REGN7508: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is evaluating this factor XI monoclonal antibody in Phase III development for venous thromboembolism prevention. Phase II ROXI-VTE studies reported superiority to enoxaparin and non-inferiority to apixaban for postoperative prevention following total knee arthroplasty. No major bleeding events were observed in Phase I or Phase II studies. The ROXI-APEX Phase III trial is comparing REGN7508 with apixaban and enoxaparin, while initial pivotal data are anticipated from 2027. BAY3018250: Bayer is developing this investigational thrombolytic agent for symptomatic proximal deep vein thrombosis. The candidate is intended to promote clot dissolution and may support faster restoration of venous blood flow while reducing long-term complications such as post-thrombotic syndrome.

REGN7508 could achieve meaningful uptake if clinical development confirms effective thrombosis prevention with a reduced bleeding burden. Adoption may be strongest among patients whose bleeding risk limits conventional anticoagulant use. BAY3018250 is expected to have more targeted initial uptake in acute deep vein thrombosis and specialized treatment centers, with broader adoption dependent on clinical efficacy and safety results.

Unmet Needs and Commercial Opportunities



Safer anticoagulants with lower bleeding risk

Improved prevention of recurrent venous thromboembolism

Better management of persistent long-term complications

Additional therapies for high-bleeding-risk patients

More effective patient selection and risk stratification Improved adherence, access, and long-term treatment persistence

The introduction of factor XI inhibitors and clot-dissolving therapies could reshape the competitive landscape by providing differentiated safety and efficacy profiles. Pricing, reimbursement, route of administration, dosing frequency, market entry timing, and physician confidence will influence adoption. Established oral anticoagulants are expected to retain a strong position, while emerging products will need to demonstrate clear clinical and economic value.

Report Coverage and Strategic Analysis

The report evaluates venous thromboembolism epidemiology, market size, patient population forecasts, treatment algorithms, drug uptake, pricing trends, peak patient share, and therapy-specific revenue potential. It also reviews clinical trial data, mechanisms of action, regulatory activity, patents, collaborations, and strategic partnerships involving Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, and other market participants.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from more than 15 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts, including physicians, researchers, professors, and other specialists. Institutions contacted include the American Society of Hematology, the University of Edinburgh, and Aichi Medical University. These insights support validation of epidemiological assumptions, treatment patterns, patient adherence, accessibility challenges, real-world prescribing, therapy switching, and pipeline prioritization.

Qualitative assessment includes SWOT and conjoint analysis based on efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population. The report uses epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting and an 11-Year Forecast to assess the venous thromboembolism treatment addressable market across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Reasons to Access the Venous Thromboembolism Market Report



Assess current and forecasted venous thromboembolism market opportunities across the 7MM.

Understand patient burden, diagnosis trends, treatment practices, and unmet medical needs.

Benchmark approved and emerging therapies by clinical profile, uptake potential, and competitive position.

Evaluate pricing, access, adherence, and regional commercialization considerations.

Identify leading companies, pipeline assets, and potential market disruptors through 2036. Support clinical development, market access, portfolio planning, and launch strategy with expert-validated insights.

Overall, the venous thromboembolism market is positioned for sustained growth through 2036. Rising incidence, broader use of oral anticoagulants, greater disease awareness, and continued therapeutic innovation will support market expansion. ELIQUIS is expected to retain leadership, while factor XI-targeted therapies and novel thrombolytic agents may create new opportunities for patients, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Venous Thromboembolism

6. Venous Thromboembolism Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of Venous Thromboembolism by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of Venous Thromboembolism by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Venous Thromboembolism

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes

7.3. Signs And Symptoms

7.4. Diagnosis

7.4.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.4.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.4.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.5. Treatment and Management

7.5.1. Treatment Algorithm

7.5.2. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Venous Thromboembolism

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in the United States

8.4.2. Type-specific Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in the United States

8.4.3. Occurrence-specific Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in the United States

8.4.4. Age-specific Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in the United States

8.4.5. Total Prophylactic/Preventive Setting Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in the United States

8.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in the United States

8.4.7. Total Potential (Mortality and Recurrent adjusted) Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Type-specific Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Occurrence-specific Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Age-specific Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Total Prophylactic/Preventive Setting Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in EU4 and the UK

8.5.6. Total Treated Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in EU4 and the UK

8.5.7. Total Potential (Mortality and Recurrent adjusted) Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in Japan

8.6.2. Type-specific Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in Japan

8.6.3. Occurrence-specific Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in Japan

8.6.4. Age-specific Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in Japan

8.6.5. Total Prophylactic/Preventive Setting Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in Japan

8.6.6. Total Treated Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in Japan

8.6.7. Total Potential (Mortality and Recurrent adjusted) Cases of Venous Thromboembolism in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Venous Thromboembolism

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Venous Thromboembolism

10.2. Apixaban (ELIQUIS): Bristol Myers Squibb

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Analyst Views

10.3. Dabigatran etexilate (PRADAXA): Boehringer Ingelheim

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.5. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Venous Thromboembolism

11.2. REGN7508: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. BAY3018250: Bayer

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst Views

12. Venous Thromboembolism: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Venous Thromboembolism

12.3. Conjoint Analysis of Venous Thromboembolism

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of Venous Thromboembolism in the 7MM

12.6. The United States

12.6.1. Total Market Size of Venous Thromboembolism in the United States

12.6.2. Market Size of Venous Thromboembolism by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Venous Thromboembolism in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Market Size of Venous Thromboembolism by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Venous Thromboembolism in Japan

12.8.2. Market Size of Venous Thromboembolism by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Venous Thromboembolism

14. SWOT Analysis of Venous Thromboembolism

15. KOL Views of Venous Thromboembolism

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Venous Thromboembolism

16.1. The US

16.2. In EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Accesses and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Venous Thromboembolism Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Analyst

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bristol Myers Squibb

Boehringer Ingelheim

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Bayer

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900