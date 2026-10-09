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Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them


2026-10-09 07:46:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure 10 / 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.

Attachments

  • Lars Mørch - 08.10.2026
  • Erik Gadeberg - 08.10.2026
  • Peter Schleidt - 08.10.2026

MENAFN09102026004107003653ID1111783477



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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