Trillium Dental's Dr. Mark Northcott Reveals Which Halloween Treats Damage Kids' Teeth And Which Are Surprisingly Safe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Halloween approaching, Dr. Mark Northcott, co-founder of Trillium Dental and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from McGill University and Yale University, is advising Ottawa families on which Halloween treats cause the most dental damage. Dr. Northcott practices across seven Ottawa locations including Trillium Dental Alta Vista, Bayshore Mall in Nepean, Jackson Trails in Stittsville, Kanata, Orléans, Downtown Ottawa, and Westgate.

The Treats That Do the Most Damage

Dr. Northcott identifies sticky and chewy candies as the highest-risk category. Caramels, taffy, gummy bears, and gummy worms cling to tooth surfaces and lodge in the grooves of molars, creating prolonged acid exposure that saliva cannot neutralize as quickly as with candies that dissolve. Hard candies present a related concern: held in the mouth for an extended period, they bathe teeth in a continuous acid environment and carry a risk of chipping or cracking if bitten.

"The issue is not the sugar itself so much as how long it stays on the teeth," said Dr. Northcott. "Sticky candy glues itself to the enamel. A child who eats gummy candies and runs off to play is leaving that sugar on their teeth, and that is when the damage tends to happen."

The Treats That Are Surprisingly Less Harmful

Plain chocolate ranks among the lower-risk options; it melts and clears the mouth quickly without clinging to surfaces the way caramel or gummy candies do. Patients are often surprised that a chocolate bar is a better Halloween choice than a fruit-flavoured chewy candy, despite the fruit association. Sugar-free gum is another tooth-friendly option; it stimulates saliva production, helping neutralize acids and clear food particles.

What Ottawa Parents Can Do After Halloween

Dr. Northcott suggests enjoying Halloween treats alongside meals, as saliva production provides a natural buffering effect. Brushing teeth 30 minutes after consuming candy and drinking water afterward reduces Halloween's impact on dental health. Families can book post-Halloween checkups at any Trillium Dental location. Trillium Dental participates in the Canadian Dental Care Plan and accepts new patients.

Trillium Dental is an Ottawa dental practice with seven locations and a team of more than 20 practitioners. The practice accepts new patients and participates in the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

Media Contact:

Trillium Dental Orleans

...

613-830-3033