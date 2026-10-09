MEXC And Payward Highlight Collaboration As Crypto And Tradfi Converge At TOKEN2049

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, and Payward, the parent company of Kraken, shared their perspectives on the convergence of crypto and traditional finance during a TOKEN2049 Singapore panel. MEXC CEO Vugar Usi Zade and Payward Co-CEO Arjun Sethi, discussed how broader market access, retail demand and collaboration between platforms could shape the future of global trading.

Crypto and TradFi Move Closer Together

An important theme was the shift toward more connected, always-on markets. Vugar said blockchain infrastructure is challenging traditional market structures built around fixed trading hours, while users increasingly expect access to different asset classes through a more seamless experience.

“Over the next five years, we'll see a convergence toward a singular platform where asset classes and investments can move quickly and smoothly,” said Vugar.“Retail will be the main driver.”

Arjun highlighted the infrastructure challenge behind this shift, noting that 24/7 trading is ultimately about bringing assets and collateral into a more connected financial environment.

“24/7 trading really means: how do you bring all that collateral into one place?” said Arjun.









Collaboration Over Competition

Both speakers also highlighted collaboration as an important part of scaling the next generation of global trading platforms.

Arjun noted that serving a much larger global user base will require platforms to work with partners that bring different strengths in their respective markets, explicitly pointing to MEXC as one such example.

“The only way to do that is to partner with folks, including MEXC, to be able to help succeed in their core markets,” said Arjun.

Vugar similarly emphasized that exchanges can increasingly build on one another's strengths rather than approach every opportunity purely through competition. MEXC brings a retail-first approach, deep liquidity and broad experience in perpetual markets across crypto and TradFi assets, while Payward brings global financial infrastructure, professional trading capabilities and strong market experience in the United States.

The discussion built on the two companies' earlier indication that they are exploring broader collaboration, with both executives pointing to infrastructure, market access and distribution as areas where greater connectivity between platforms could create value.

Trust and access were also highlighted as essential foundations for this evolution. Vugar described trust and access as two of the most important elements in building future financial platforms, while Arjun emphasized the importance of transparency as the industry becomes more connected.

The panel pointed to a future in which crypto and TradFi become increasingly connected, with collaboration between platforms helping bring together market access, infrastructure and user reach to serve a broader global audience.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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