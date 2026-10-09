Progressive Marketing Dynamics (PMD) Wins Marketing Legend Award In Boonton

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOONTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Progressive Marketing Dynamics (PMD), a full-service automotive marketing agency, has been named winner of the Marketing Legend Award for Boonton by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the agency's creative, results-driven approach to dealership marketing.

Founded by Joe Levine, a former car dealer principal, PMD operates as a family-run boutique agency serving new car dealerships nationally from its New Jersey headquarters. The agency offers television, OTT, and radio broadcast advertising, digital strategy and social media management, direct mail and outdoor advertising, website management, graphics creation, reputation management, and media buying, all handled in-house rather than outsourced.

PMD built its reputation on the philosophy that "creativity comes first," combining the resources of a larger agency with the personal accessibility of a boutique shop. Levine offers direct consultations with dealership clients, and the agency's team tailors each campaign to the specific needs of the dealership rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

The recognition reflects Progressive Marketing Dynamics (PMD)'s 4.8-star rating across overall reviews from clients.

The Marketing Legend Award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping businesses identify partners with a proven record of trust.

Progressive Marketing Dynamics (PMD) continues to serve new car dealerships nationwide from its Boonton headquarters, offering full-service, in-house marketing campaigns tailored to each client's needs.

About Progressive Marketing Dynamics (PMD)

Progressive Marketing Dynamics (PMD) is a full-service automotive marketing agency based in Boonton, New Jersey, founded by former dealer principal Joe Levine. The agency offers broadcast advertising, digital strategy, direct mail, website management, and reputation management for car dealerships nationally, handling all work in-house.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is an independent U.S. organization that recognizes business excellence based on verified consumer ratings.

Joe Levine

Progressive Marketing Dynamics (PMD)

(973) 334-3450

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Progressive Marketing Dynamics (PMD) Wins Marketing Legend Award in Boonton News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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