Punjab Chief Secretary Offers Unconditional Apology To High Court In DA Case

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 9 (IANS) Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha on Friday offered an unconditional apology before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the ongoing dearness allowance (DA) case, even as the court directed that the matter concerning alleged non-compliance with its orders and possible criminal contempt be placed before the bench having jurisdiction under the roster.

During the hearing, state counsel Vikas Singh submitted that there was no deliberate intention on the Chief Secretary's part to make a false statement regarding the removal of defects in the state government's special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court.

He said the officer was willing to tender an unconditional apology if the court so desired.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, however, emphasised that the dignity and authority of the Judiciary had to be protected.

The bench directed that the matter be placed before the appropriate roster bench dealing with contempt proceedings.

The controversy arose after the High Court questioned a statement made by the Chief Secretary regarding the status of the state's appeal against the August 3 judgment in the DA matter.

According to the proceedings, the state had told the High Court that it had approached the Supreme Court through a SLP.

However, a report obtained from the Supreme Court Registry showed that the appeals filed by the Punjab government and the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) continued to suffer from defects.

"This court is enjoined with the task of ensuring that majesty of the court is not compromised in any way. Even suggestions questioning the propriety or conduct of proceedings have to be dealt with carefully," the bench said, adding, "In such circumstances we deem it appropriate to direct this matter to be placed before the court, having jurisdiction as per roster, to deal with such matters."

The case has been listed for hearing on October 12.