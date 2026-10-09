BSF Assistant Commandant Collapses And Dies In J&K's Kupwara

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) was found unconscious in J&K's Kupwara district on Friday and declared dead by doctors, officials said.

The BSF officer was found unconscious and unresponsive in the Doban area in Kupwara, officials said.

He was immediately shifted for medical assistance, but doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

The exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained. Meanwhile, an investigation has launched into the incident.

The BSF maintains a robust multi-layered deployment strategy across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to secure the nation's borders, prevent cross-border infiltration, and support regional security grids.

Primarily responsible for securing the critical International Border (IB) and sections of the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, it guards the 485 km stretch of the IB in the Jammu sector, navigating dense forests, rivers, and rugged mountainous terrain. About a dozen battalions are permanently stationed along this front line.

Due to low visibility during dense fog and harsh weather, the BSF implements an intensified winter border management strategy using thermal imaging, high-definition cameras, and active night patrolling to curb infiltration attempts.

The BSF has systematically deployed drone squadrons and specialised tracking equipment along the J&K border to detect and intercept Pakistani drones used for smuggling arms, ammunition, and narcotics.

Due to fluctuating security challenges and a spike in cross-border tactical threats, the Ministry of Home Affairs has bolstered the local deployment.

In late September 2026, the BSF completed the deployment of two fresh battalions (over 2,000 personnel) specifically into the Jammu region.

These troops were pulled from anti-Maoist operations in Odisha and placed into "depth areas" directly behind the primary line of border deployment.

They act as a critical second barrier to block terrorists attempting to breach the border into areas like Samba.

While the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) handles the bulk of urban law and order duties in major towns, the BSF remains an active stakeholder in broader state security.

Under the BSF Kashmir Frontier command, units are stationed across sensitive forward locations, such as Kupwara and Budgam, to maintain anti-infiltration grids in depth areas.

BSF regularly collaborates with the J&K Police to run localised cordon-and-search operations (CASO) and area domination exercises in border-adjacent residential blocks.

Operational deployment shifts dynamically according to national security demands. For example, some companies are occasionally adjusted or mobilised to address major security deployments elsewhere, while remaining focused on safeguarding J&K's borders.