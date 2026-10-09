MP Dy CM Devda Removes OSD Amid Liquor Contract Bribery Allegations, Orders Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Friday removed his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Deepam Raichura from the post and ordered a departmental inquiry into allegations of bribery linked to liquor shop contracts.

The action came hours after the Congress demanded a response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over allegations that Raichura was linked to payments made in connection with liquor shop contracts.

Clarifying his position, Devda said the alleged irregularities pertained to the 2024-25 liquor contracts, when Raichura was posted as an Assistant Excise Officer in Bhopal and was not serving as his OSD.

"Today, through news reports, the matter regarding irregularities in liquor contracts for the year 2024-25 came to my notice. During that period, Deepam Raichura was posted as an Assistant Excise Officer in Bhopal; he was not serving as my OSD at that time," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

He said he immediately directed the concerned department to conduct an inquiry after the matter came to his notice.

Raichura was relieved of his OSD responsibilities with immediate effect to ensure an impartial investigation, he added.

The allegations surfaced during the investigation into an alleged fraud involving around Rs 1,000 crore.

Investigative agencies have arrested Mohit Gogia, who reportedly named Raichura during questioning and claimed that Rs 1 crore had been paid to an aide of the officer in connection with liquor shop contracts.

The allegations have triggered a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress seeking accountability from the state government.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha said the statements reportedly gathered by investigative agencies were serious and required a clear response from the BJP and the Chief Minister.

"The statements gathered by investigative agencies regarding Deputy Chief Minister Devda are extremely serious. The BJP and the Chief Minister must - and will have to - take a clear stand on this matter. The Madhya Pradesh government is under scrutiny over these allegations," Tankha added.

The Congress has demanded an impartial investigation and accountability in the matter.