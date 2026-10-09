Uttan Viral Video: Man Calls Himself 'Boss', Threatens Person As Cop Stands Nearby (WATCH)

A viral video purportedly from Uttan in Mira-Bhayandar near Mumbai shows a man allegedly under the influence of alcohol hurling abuses and threatening another individual in public, with a police personnel and a police jeep visible nearby. Questions have been raised on social media over the purported lack of police assistance when the man, who calls himself 'Abrar Bhai' in the video, uses harsh language against the individual capturing the confrontation.

At the time of writing, the video has over 100,000 views after being published on Instagram by the Sakal Hindu Samaj Malad page. It is said in the caption that the incident occurred in Uttan, which is under the jurisdiction of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police. The individual is accused of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and threatening members of the Hindu community.

In the video, the man is frequently heard shouting nasty comments against the individual filming him. He also presents himself as 'Abrar Bhai' and alleges that others refer to him as a 'boss'. The guy capturing the situation keeps shooting while criticising the apparent lack of action despite the police presence.

“This man is abusing me in such an obscene manner in front of the police. The police personnel and their vehicle are right here, yet he is speaking to me like this,” the person recording the video says, calling for action against the man.

The person further alleges that the encounter occurred during a police raid on alleged unlawful activity, and that the man was acting aggressively in response to the action. However, the circumstances that led to the incident could not be determined just from the footage.

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A post shared by सकल हिंदू समाज (मलाड/कांदिवली) samaj)

The post on Instagram also makes assertions on the demographic make-up of the region and asserts that the individual was making threats against Hindus. These assertions, along with the allegations that surround the occurrence, have not been validated by an independent source. The video has prompted responses on the internet, with many questioning the conduct of the police after seeing a uniformed staff and a police truck in the tape.