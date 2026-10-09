India's Pharma Technology Leaders To Convene At The 15Th Edition Pharma IT Summit Mumbai 2026

This summit brings together CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, CTOs, Heads of IT, and digital transformation leaders from India's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organisations to shape the future of Pharmaceutical Technology.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Mumbai, India, Oct 09, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Exito Media Concepts is set to host the 15th Edition Pharma IT Summit on 28 October 2026 at JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai. The summit will bring together over 120 senior technology and business leaders from India's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organisations under the theme“Technology Decisions that Define Indian Pharma's Next Phase,” creating a strategic platform for industry leaders to explore the technologies redefining the future of the Pharmaceutical Industry.







India is widely recognised as the“Pharmacy of the World,” supplying nearly 20% of the world's generic medicines and approximately 60% of global vaccine demand. India's pharmaceutical industry is valued at USD 60.3 billion in FY 2025 – 26 and is projected to reach USD 130 billion by 2030, driven by digital transformation, biotechnology, innovation, and smart manufacturing. As pharmaceutical organisations adopt AI, cloud, ERP modernisation, automation, analytics, and smart manufacturing, technology is becoming essential to resilience, compliance, quality, and growth.

At the same time, organisations must address cybersecurity risks across manufacturing environments, data privacy obligations, GxP requirements, and the growing complexity of global pharmaceutical operations.

India's Pharma Industry is entering a defining era where technology must go hand in hand with resilience, trust, and regulatory excellence. The Pharma IT Summit 2026 will address these priorities through expert-led discussions, practical use cases, peer-to-peer conversations, and strategic networking. The summit will explore how pharmaceutical and life sciences organisations can adopt emerging technologies while maintaining data integrity, product quality, regulatory readiness, and business continuity.

Event Overview

The 15th Edition Pharma IT Summit is an event designed exclusively to connect India's pharmaceutical technology leaders and accelerate digital transformation across the life sciences ecosystem. The summit will bring together senior decision-makers from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organisations, manufacturing organisations, digital health companies, technology providers, and related life sciences institutions.

The programme will focus on practical innovation and real-world transformation journeys across AI, ERP Modernisation, cloud, cybersecurity, digital manufacturing, regulatory technology, data governance, and automation. It will also provide opportunities for attendees to exchange experiences, evaluate emerging solutions, and build strategic partnerships.

Date: 28 October 2026

Time: 09:00 AM – 05:00 PM IST

Venue: JW Marriott Juhu

Format: By-invitation-only, in-person

Attendance: 120+ CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, CTOs, Heads of IT, and digital transformation leaders

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Confirmed Speakers

The summit will feature an exceptional lineup of industry leaders driving digital transformation across India's pharmaceutical ecosystem, including:

Mandar Ghatnekar, Chief Technology Officer, Biocon

Raj Kumar Patra, Vice President, Head of IT – Research and Discovery, Syngene International

Pranav Gadre, Vice President – Head Information Technology, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Mohit Agarwal, Commercial Excellence and IT Procurement / Digital Transformation, Wockhardt Ltd.

Bijender Mishra, Global CISO & Senior GM, IT, Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Arif Poonawala, Founder & Managing Director – Unique Solutions

Sairam Tanniru, Founder and CEO – Lowcode Labs

Strategic Agenda: Key Discussion Themes

The summit agenda addresses the most pressing technology priorities shaping India's Pharma landscape:

The Indian Pharma Technology Agenda for 2027-Five Decisions That Every CIO, CTO, and IT Leader Must Get Right

Deploying GenAI in a GxP-Regulated IT Environment- Platform Architecture, Governance, and the Shadow AI Problem

ERP Modernization in Indian Pharma – The GxP Compliance Questions That Shape the Migration Strategy

India's DPDP Act Phase II Goes Live in November 2026

Securing India's Pharma Manufacturing Plants-OT/IT Convergence, Nation-State Threats, and the Reality of Plant Floor Cyber Risk

From CSV to CSA- How Indian Pharma IT Teams Must Rethink Computer System Validation

Cloud Architecture for Indian Pharma IT- Making the Hybrid Cloud, GxP Validation, and DPDP Compliance Decisions That Define Your Infrastructure for the Next Decade

About Exito Media Concepts

Exito – meaning“success”- is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. The Pharma IT Summit is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

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Media Contact

Ankita Ghosh

Media & PR Executive, Exito Media Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

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Phone: +91 9910943411

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