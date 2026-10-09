Global Wind Power Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2033 Market To Reach $228.9 Billion As Offshore Wind And AI Drive 10.40% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost wind ROI with AI optimization, predictive maintenance and condition monitoring; pair lower-cost onshore deployment with high-yield offshore projects

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wind Power Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wind Power Market is projected to expand from $114.5 billion in 2026 to $228.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period. Rising electricity demand, environmental concerns, supportive government policies, and corporate renewable energy commitments are strengthening wind power's role in the transition toward sustainable and low-carbon energy systems.

Wind Power Market Insights

Wind energy investment continues to increase across public and private sectors as governments, utilities, and businesses expand clean energy infrastructure. Advances in turbine design, larger rotor diameters, higher hub heights, digital monitoring, and grid integration are improving energy output and reducing the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). Predictive maintenance, energy storage integration, and IoT-enabled performance monitoring are also supporting greater operational efficiency and reliability.

Onshore wind remains the dominant market segment because of its comparatively lower installation costs and shorter development timelines. Offshore wind is gaining momentum due to access to stronger and more consistent wind resources, higher energy yield potential, and reduced land use constraints. Coastal countries are accelerating offshore wind development to diversify generation capacity and support national decarbonization targets.

Key Wind Power Market Drivers



Government policies and incentives: Tax benefits, subsidies, renewable energy mandates, and supportive regulatory frameworks are encouraging large-scale wind power development across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

Rising electricity demand: Industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are increasing the need for reliable power generation and diversified energy infrastructure.

Technological advancement: Improved turbine designs, predictive maintenance, digital monitoring, and energy storage solutions are reducing operating costs and increasing competitiveness.

Environmental priorities: Carbon reduction targets and climate initiatives are directing investment toward wind energy as an alternative to fossil fuel-based generation. Corporate renewable commitments: Multinational companies are investing in onshore and offshore wind projects to achieve sustainability and emissions reduction goals.

Business Opportunities

Growth in the Wind Power Market is creating opportunities for turbine manufacturers, component suppliers, project developers, infrastructure providers, and operations & maintenance companies. Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer significant potential for new large-scale projects, while offshore wind expansion in Europe and North America is generating high-value opportunities in turbine technology, marine engineering, transmission infrastructure, and grid integration.

Digital wind farm solutions represent another important growth area. Providers of predictive analytics, condition monitoring, AI-driven turbine optimization, and remote asset management can help operators improve output, minimize downtime, and extend equipment life. Strategic partnerships and technology investment will remain central to competitive differentiation.

Regional Wind Power Market Analysis



North America: Renewable portfolio standards, government incentives, and corporate investment are supporting capacity expansion. The U.S. remains a major contributor through established onshore wind farms and offshore projects along the East Coast.

Europe: The region leads offshore wind development, with the UK, Germany, and Denmark supported by established policy frameworks, infrastructure investment, and ambitious carbon reduction targets.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing regional market is benefiting from rising electricity demand, government support, and expanding onshore and offshore wind projects in China, India, and Japan.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Chile are emerging as important wind power hubs due to favorable wind resources and increased renewable energy investment. Middle East & Africa: Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa are attracting growing interest as favorable wind conditions and renewable energy programs support project development.

Leading Wind Power Companies

The competitive landscape includes turbine manufacturers, renewable energy developers, and utility-scale operators focused on technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion.



Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy

Nordex SE

Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Enercon GmbH

Mingyang Smart Energy

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Acciona Energia

Orsted A/S

Iberdrola, S.A.

EDP Renewables (EDPR)

Envision Energy NextEra Energy, Inc.

Continued innovation, policy support, infrastructure development, and investment in digital optimization are expected to sustain global Wind Power Market growth through 2033. Companies positioned across turbine manufacturing, offshore development, component supply, grid integration, and asset management are likely to benefit as wind energy becomes an increasingly important part of the global power generation mix.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Wind Power Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Wind Power Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn): Onshore Wind and Offshore Wind

3.2. Market Outlook, by Turbine Type, Value (US$ Bn): Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWT) and Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWT)

3.3. Market Outlook, by Capacity, Value (US$ Bn): Small (Up to 1 MW), Medium (1-3 MW), and Large (Above 3 MW)

3.4. Market Outlook, by End-Use Industry, Value (US$ Bn): Power Generation, Industrial, Commercial, and Residential

3.5. Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn): North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

4. North America Wind Power Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn)

4.2. Market Outlook, by Turbine Type, Value (US$ Bn)

4.3. Market Outlook, by Capacity, Value (US$ Bn)

4.4. Market Outlook, by End-Use Industry, Value (US$ Bn)

4.5. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn)

4.5.1. U.S. Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

4.5.2. Canada Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

4.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Wind Power Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn)

5.2. Market Outlook, by Turbine Type, Value (US$ Bn)

5.3. Market Outlook, by Capacity, Value (US$ Bn)

5.4. Market Outlook, by End-Use Industry, Value (US$ Bn)

5.5. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn)

5.5.1. Germany Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

5.5.2. Italy Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

5.5.3. France Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

5.5.4. U.K. Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

5.5.5. Spain Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

5.5.6. Russia Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

5.5.7. Rest of Europe Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

5.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Wind Power Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn)

6.2. Market Outlook, by Turbine Type, Value (US$ Bn)

6.3. Market Outlook, by Capacity, Value (US$ Bn)

6.4. Market Outlook, by End-Use Industry, Value (US$ Bn)

6.5. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn)

6.5.1. China Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

6.5.2. Japan Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

6.5.3. South Korea Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

6.5.4. India Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

6.5.5. Southeast Asia Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

6.5.6. Rest of SAO Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

6.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Wind Power Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn)

7.2. Market Outlook, by Turbine Type, Value (US$ Bn)

7.3. Market Outlook, by Capacity, Value (US$ Bn)

7.4. Market Outlook, by End-Use Industry, Value (US$ Bn)

7.5. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn)

7.5.1. Brazil Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

7.5.2. Mexico Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

7.5.3. Argentina Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

7.5.4. Rest of LATAM Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

7.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Wind Power Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn)

8.2. Market Outlook, by Turbine Type, Value (US$ Bn)

8.3. Market Outlook, by Capacity, Value (US$ Bn)

8.4. Market Outlook, by End-Use Industry, Value (US$ Bn)

8.5. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn)

8.5.1. GCC Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

8.5.2. South Africa Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

8.5.3. Egypt Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

8.5.4. Nigeria Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

8.5.5. Rest of Middle East Wind Power Market Outlook, by Type, Turbine Type, Capacity, and End-Use Industry

8.6. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Profile Framework: Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, and Business Strategies and Developments

9.4.2. Vestas Wind Systems A/S

9.4.3. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

9.4.4. GE Renewable Energy

9.4.5. Nordex SE

9.4.6. Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

9.4.7. Enercon GmbH

9.4.8. Mingyang Smart Energy

9.4.9. Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group

9.4.10. Suzlon Energy Ltd.

9.4.11. Acciona Energia

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

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