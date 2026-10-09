Global Wind Tower Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Offshore Wind Expansion Drives 6.20% CAGR Toward USD 40.7 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wind Tower Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added tooffering.

The global wind tower market is projected to grow from USD 26.7 billion in 2026 to USD 40.7 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20%. Market expansion is being supported by the worldwide transition to renewable energy, rising wind farm installations, favorable government policies, and sustained investment in clean energy infrastructure.

Wind Tower Market Insights

Advancements in materials, engineering, and manufacturing are reshaping the wind tower industry. Larger turbines and higher hub heights are increasing demand for structures with improved strength, corrosion resistance, durability, and installation efficiency. Manufacturers are also developing tower systems that address transportation constraints while supporting greater turbine capacity.

Offshore wind energy is becoming an increasingly important source of market growth. Offshore projects require specialized structures engineered for demanding marine environments, creating demand for advanced materials and customized manufacturing capabilities. At the same time, investment in onshore wind remains strong across developed and emerging economies seeking to expand renewable power generation.

Key Market Drivers

Government commitments to carbon reduction and energy transition targets remain central to wind tower market growth. Subsidies, tax incentives, renewable energy mandates, and streamlined project approval processes are encouraging new wind power developments. The declining cost of wind energy generation is also improving its competitiveness with conventional power sources.

Continued improvements in turbine performance and tower design are strengthening project economics. In addition, concerns surrounding energy security are prompting governments and utilities to diversify power generation portfolios, supporting further investment in domestic wind energy infrastructure.

Business Opportunities

The expansion of offshore wind projects presents substantial opportunities for wind tower manufacturers, component suppliers, engineering companies, and investors. Businesses capable of delivering large-scale, durable, and customized tower systems are positioned to benefit from planned offshore capacity additions.

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa offer further opportunities as electricity demand rises and governments introduce policies supporting renewable energy deployment. Innovation in concrete and hybrid towers is also creating potential for cost optimization, higher hub heights, and improved logistics. Companies investing in research and development, automation, advanced manufacturing, and localized production capacity may gain a stronger competitive position.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global wind tower market, supported by extensive wind energy installations in China and India, favorable policy frameworks, strong manufacturing capacity, and abundant wind resources. Europe remains a major market due to its established renewable energy targets, stringent environmental regulations, and extensive offshore wind project pipeline.

North America is expected to record steady growth as investment increases in new wind projects and aging energy infrastructure is modernized. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, supported by expanding electricity requirements, improving awareness of renewable energy benefits, and a growing pipeline of wind power developments.

Competitive Landscape

The wind tower market is highly competitive, with global and regional companies pursuing strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, production capacity expansions, and manufacturing technology upgrades. Key market participants include:



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.U.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

General Electric (GE Vernova)

CS Wind Corporation

Arcosa Wind Towers, Inc.

Titan Wind Energy (Suzhou Titan Wind Energy)

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc.

Dongkuk S&C Co., Ltd.

KGW Schweriner Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH

GRI Renewable Industries

Marmen Inc.

Modvion AB

Ventower Industries Sinoma Wind Power Blade Co., Ltd. / CNBM

With wind generation becoming increasingly important to global decarbonization and energy security strategies, demand for reliable and technologically advanced wind towers is expected to remain strong through 2033. Offshore development, higher-capacity turbines, innovative tower materials, and manufacturing expansion will continue to shape the competitive outlook for the global wind tower market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Wind Tower Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Wind Tower Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Global Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Tubular Steel

3.1.2. Concrete

3.1.3. Hybrid

3.1.4. Others

3.2. Global Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Onshore

3.2.2. Offshore

3.3. Global Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. North America

3.3.2. Europe

3.3.3. Asia-Pacific

3.3.4. Latin America

3.3.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Wind Tower Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. North America Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.1. Tubular Steel

4.1.2. Concrete

4.1.3. Hybrid

4.1.4. Others

4.2. North America Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2.1. Onshore

4.2.2. Offshore

4.3. North America Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. U.S. Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

4.3.2. U.S. Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

4.3.3. Canada Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

4.3.4. Canada Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

4.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Wind Tower Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Europe Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.1.1. Tubular Steel

5.1.2. Concrete

5.1.3. Hybrid

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Europe Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. Onshore

5.2.2. Offshore

5.3. Europe Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Germany Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.2. Germany Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

5.3.3. Italy Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.4. Italy Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

5.3.5. France Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.6. France Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

5.3.7. U.K. Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.8. U.K. Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

5.3.9. Spain Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.10. Spain Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

5.3.11. Russia Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.12. Russia Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

5.3.13. Rest of Europe Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.14. Rest of Europe Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

5.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.1.1. Tubular Steel

6.1.2. Concrete

6.1.3. Hybrid

6.1.4. Others

6.2. Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. Onshore

6.2.2. Offshore

6.3. Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. China Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.2. China Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

6.3.3. Japan Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.4. Japan Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

6.3.5. South Korea Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.6. South Korea Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

6.3.7. India Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.8. India Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

6.3.9. Southeast Asia Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.10. Southeast Asia Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

6.3.11. Rest of SAO Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.12. Rest of SAO Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

6.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Wind Tower Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Latin America Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.1.1. Tubular Steel

7.1.2. Concrete

7.1.3. Hybrid

7.1.4. Others

7.2. Latin America Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. Onshore

7.2.2. Offshore

7.3. Latin America Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Brazil Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.3.2. Brazil Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

7.3.3. Mexico Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.3.4. Mexico Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

7.3.5. Argentina Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.3.6. Argentina Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

7.3.7. Rest of LATAM Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.3.8. Rest of LATAM Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

7.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Wind Tower Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.1.1. Tubular Steel

8.1.2. Concrete

8.1.3. Hybrid

8.1.4. Others

8.2. Middle East & Africa Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. Onshore

8.2.2. Offshore

8.3. Middle East & Africa Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. GCC Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.3.2. GCC Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

8.3.3. South Africa Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.3.4. South Africa Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

8.3.5. Egypt Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.3.6. Egypt Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

8.3.7. Nigeria Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.3.8. Nigeria Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

8.3.9. Rest of Middle East Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.3.10. Rest of Middle East Wind Tower Market Outlook, by Deployment, 2020-2033

8.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.U.

9.4.1.1. Company Overview

9.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.4.1.3. Financial Overview

9.4.1.4. Business Strategies and Developments

9.4.2. Vestas Wind Systems A/S

9.4.3. General Electric (GE Vernova)

9.4.4. CS Wind Corporation

9.4.5. Arcosa Wind Towers, Inc.

9.4.6. Titan Wind Energy (Suzhou Titan Wind Energy)

9.4.7. Valmont Industries, Inc.

9.4.8. Broadwind Energy, Inc.

9.4.9. Dongkuk S&C Co., Ltd.

9.4.10. KGW Schweriner Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

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