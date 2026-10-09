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Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKB 38 0215


2026-10-09 07:31:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 29 0416 RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 10/14/2026 10/14/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 20,798 8,660
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.790 / 7.810 96.400 / 6.960
Total Number of Bids Received 45 38
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 24,248 9,910
Total Number of Successful Bids 35 28
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 35 28
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.790 / 7.810 96.400 / 6.960
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.950 / 7.740 96.540 / 6.940
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.790 / 7.810 96.400 / 6.960
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.868 / 7.780 96.481 / 6.950
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.950 / 7.740 96.540 / 6.940
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.690 / 7.860 96.274 / 6.980
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.851 / 7.780 96.461 / 6.950
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.17 1.14

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