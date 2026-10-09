Venhub Highlights Continued Expansion Of Intellectual Property Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VenHub's Technology Innovations Include New Solutions that Build on Autonomous Retail Platform

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the“Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today highlighted the continued expansion of its technology innovation program and intellectual property strategy supporting its autonomous retail Smart Store platform. The Company's current patent portfolio and planned patent filings pipeline reflect a broad approach to advancing the physical, robotic, software, security, and operational technologies required to operate intelligent, unattended retail environments.

VenHub's technology program is focused on the full autonomous retail ecosystem from modular structures and infrastructure that enable stores to be deployed and reconfigured, to robotics, artificial intelligence, inventory systems, fulfillment capabilities, and security technologies that support reliable day-to-day operations of the Company's Smart Stores.

“Our technology innovation efforts continue to build a more intelligent, resilient, and scalable autonomous retail experience,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder and CEO of VenHub.“We are developing technologies that enhance the way products are stored, identified, retrieved, packaged, secured, and delivered, while also advancing the infrastructure and operational intelligence that help our Smart Stores meet consumers' demands in real-world environments.”

VenHub's current patent portfolio includes filed patents directed to a range of technologies supporting autonomous store operation including:



Autonomous Store Infrastructure: These technologies are intended to support autonomous retail environments that can be deployed, powered, moved, expanded, and reconfigured to meet varying retail needs. This infrastructure-focused innovation includes concepts involving modular transformation of retail spaces, configurable component systems, automated shelf systems, powered integration platforms, and mobile autonomous store environments.



Robotics, Product Handling, and Fulfillment: VenHub's technology portfolio also reflects its focus on improving the speed, precision, consistency, and flexibility of autonomous fulfillment workflows. This includes technologies that address the behind-the-scenes automation that enables products to be located, retrieved, handled, packaged, staged, refrigerated when appropriate, and delivered with minimal human intervention. Current patent filings for new innovations include technologies related to automated pantry systems, robotic product retrieval, advanced bagging and boxing, refrigerated product access, robotic end effectors, and robotic calibration and installation.



AI-Driven Operations and Inventory Intelligence: The Company is continuing to advance technologies designed to make its Smart Stores increasingly adaptive and operationally intelligent. These technologies support a data-driven operating model intended to help its autonomous retail stores anticipate inventory needs, monitor operating conditions, respond to events, and maintain continuity during changing store conditions.

Security, Safety, and Store Protection: Unattended retail requires a deliberate approach to security, safety, and resilience. The Company's innovation efforts in this area are intended to support Smart Stores that are not only efficient and automated, but also secure, resilient, and suitable for unattended or low-touch operation.



Planned Expansion of Existing Technology Areas

In addition to its current portfolio, VenHub continues to expand its intellectual property program through planned patent filings that build upon technology areas already reflected in its existing work. These planned filings are expected to further develop key subsystems within the Company's autonomous retail Smart Store platform, including:



AI-based security monitoring and event analysis

AI-driven inventory forecasting and inventory-policy optimization

Smart shelving, shelf displays, and shelf-level sensing

Automated boxing, bagging, and packaging subsystems

Robotic product retrieval, storage, and fulfillment workflows

Robotic security mechanisms and store-defense features

Modular store deployment and smart-store infrastructure Robotic calibration, tool handling, and product-handling improvements

The Company expects these technology innovations will strengthen its systems that support store automation, robotic handling, AI-enabled operations, packaging, inventory management, and unattended-store security.

About VenHub Global, Inc.

VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) is focused on fully autonomous Smart Store technology. The Company develops automated retail solutions intended to enable convenient, unattended retail experiences across a range of locations and customer environments. VenHub's Smart Store platform is designed to support scalable deployment, 24/7 product availability, and retail access in locations where a traditional staffed store may not be feasible. For more information, visit .

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding VenHub's technology innovation program and intellectual property strategy; the anticipated scope, timing, and submission of planned patent filings; the continued development, expansion, integration, deployment, and commercialization of technologies supporting the Company's autonomous Smart Store platform; and the expected capabilities, performance, scalability, reliability, security, and benefits of those technologies. These statements include expectations regarding modular store infrastructure; robotics, product handling, and fulfillment; automated packaging; refrigerated product access; AI-driven operations, inventory forecasting, and inventory-policy optimization; smart shelving and sensing; security monitoring and store-protection features; and robotic calibration and tool handling.

Words such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“designed,”“develop,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to fund and execute its research, development, and intellectual property initiatives; changes in the scope or timing of planned patent filings; the outcome of patent examination proceedings and the ability to obtain, maintain, protect, and enforce intellectual property rights; the scope, validity, and enforceability of any patents that may be issued; competing technologies and third-party intellectual property claims; technical challenges, development delays, and difficulties integrating hardware, robotics, software, and AI-based systems; the ability of technologies under development to achieve intended performance, safety, security, reliability, and commercial objectives in real-world operating environments; cybersecurity incidents, data limitations, and system failures; manufacturing, component availability, supply-chain, installation, and maintenance constraints; regulatory requirements and approvals; customer acceptance, market demand, and competitive conditions; financing needs and operating costs; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. VenHub undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media and investor contacts

VenHub Global, Inc.

Alyssa Barry

Director of Investor Relations and Public Relations

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Richard Land

Alliance Advisors

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