Watsco Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call On Tuesday, October 27, 2026 At 10:00 A.M. (EDT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2026 third quarter results on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Prepared remarks regarding the results will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the senior management team.The conference call will be webcast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link highlighted on our website at . The earnings results will be released before the market opens on October 27, 2026. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

To pre-register, go to:

Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the“Watsco” call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited.

Watsco is the largest distributor in the highly fragmented North American HVAC market. Since entering distribution in 1989, Watsco has achieved an 18% compounded annual total shareholder return through a combination of organic growth and the acquisition of more than 70 market-leading businesses.

Watsco maintains a solid balance sheet, enabling sustained investments in growth, including the Company's industry-leading technologies. Today, more than 70,000 contractors and technicians engage digitally, empowering them to adopt and integrate Watsco's tools into their daily operations. The Company is also introducing AI-driven initiatives to leverage its extensive data assets and enrich the customer experience. The Company believes its technology ecosystem represents a durable and widening competitive advantage in its highly fragmented industry.

Barry S. Logan

Executive Vice President

(305) 714-4102

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