2C Roofing And Construction Named Roofer Of The Year In Lafayette For Its No-Surprises, Fixed-Price Guarantee

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 2C Roofing and Construction, serving Lafayette, Opelousas, and the surrounding Acadiana region, has built its reputation on a promise that's rare in the roofing industry: every customer gets a written quote covering materials, labor, and timeline before any work begins, with no verbal estimates and no surprise change orders. If a crew opens a roof and finds rotted decking, the company photographs it and shows the homeowner before charging a dime.

Led by David Allen "Chip" Burleson II, 2C Roofing and Construction offers residential and commercial roofing along with general construction services from two locations covering both Lafayette and Opelousas. The fixed-price approach is designed to remove the guesswork and hidden fees that often frustrate homeowners working with roofing contractors after storm damage or a routine replacement.

"Homeowners have been burned by verbal estimates and change orders that show up after the work has already started," said Burleson. "We tell people what it costs before we touch the roof, and if something changes, we show them the proof, not just a new number."

That transparency has translated into strong local trust, with 2C Roofing and Construction maintaining a perfect 5.0-star overall rating across 80 reviews.

2C Roofing and Construction's work was recently recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute, which named the company the recipient of the Roofer of the Year award for Lafayette, Louisiana.

"Being named Roofer of the Year in a city with as many roofing options as Lafayette means a great deal to our whole team," Burleson added. "We're going to keep giving people the same straight answers and fair pricing that got us here."

2C Roofing and Construction continues to serve homeowners and businesses throughout Lafayette, Opelousas, and the greater Acadiana area.

About 2C Roofing and Construction

2C Roofing and Construction is a residential and commercial roofing and construction company serving Lafayette, Opelousas, and the surrounding Acadiana region of Louisiana. The company is known for its written, fixed-price quotes and transparent, photo-documented change-order process.

David Allen (Chip) Burleson II

2C Roofing and Construction

(337) 901-7663

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2C Roofing and Construction Named Roofer of the Year in Lafayette for Its No-Surprises, Fixed-Price Guarantee News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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