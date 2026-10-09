Rodent Busters Earns Most Trusted Pest Control Award In San Francisco

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rodent Busters, a San Francisco-based pest control company specializing in rodent removal and exclusion, has been named the recipient of the Most Trusted Pest Control Award San Francisco by the Consumer Ratings Institute, a national business recognition registry.

The recognition reflects the company's reputation among Bay Area homeowners for handling attic infestations and full rodent exclusion, going beyond basic trapping to address the structural entry points that let rodents back in. Rodent Busters' technicians are trained and certified, and the company is licensed, bonded and insured, backing its work with guaranteed results.

Beyond rodent control, Rodent Busters offers attic and crawl space insulation, HVAC duct replacement, preventative residential pest control, and treatment for bed bugs, cockroaches and ants. The company's eco-friendly methods have helped it build a loyal customer base, reflected in a 4.6-star rating from overall reviews on the Consumer Ratings Institute's business index.

The Most Trusted Pest Control Award recognizes businesses that consistently deliver dependable, high-quality service as reflected in aggregated public customer feedback. For Rodent Busters, the honor underscores a company-wide focus on thorough inspections and lasting fixes rather than temporary patches - the kind of service that keeps Bay Area homeowners calling back.

Rodent Busters will continue to focus on exclusion and preventative pest services for homeowners across the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Rodent Busters

Rodent Busters is a licensed, bonded and insured pest control company based in San Francisco, specializing in rodent removal, attic exclusion and structural pest prevention. In addition to rodent-proofing, the company offers attic and crawl space insulation, HVAC duct replacement, and treatment for bed bugs, cockroaches and ants.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Burak Oksayan

Rodent Busters

415-568-0021

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Rodent Busters Earns Most Trusted Pest Control Award in San Francisco News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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