MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STRONGSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Ember, a luxury barbershop in Strongsville, Ohio, has been named Barbershop of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The award recognizes the shop's perfect 5.0-star average across 446 public consumer reviews. It comes as Black Ember settles into its new location at 14391 Pearl Road.

Founded by Jacob "JAM" Matthews, Black Ember offers a grooming experience for clients of all ages. That covers everything from a first haircut to a regular fade or a full grooming session. The shop pairs skilled barbering with a sleek, upscale setting, so a routine visit feels like something to look forward to.

The team of barbers behind the chair, including Gio, Julio and Anthony alongside JAM, has helped build one of the most loyal client bases in the Strongsville area. Keeping a flawless rating across more than 440 reviews takes consistency on every cut, every client and every day the doors are open.

The Barbershop of the Year recognition is based entirely on publicly available consumer reviews. That makes it a direct reflection of the people who sit in Black Ember's chairs. The timing adds to the milestone. The shop recently moved into its new Pearl Road space, giving its growing community of clients a bigger, modern home.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Jacob A Matthews

Black Ember

440-530-4644

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Black Ember Named Barbershop of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies



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