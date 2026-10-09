Custom Quality Flooring Wins People's Choice Award In Newnan, Georgia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Custom Quality Flooring LLC has been named a People's Choice winner for Newnan by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the family-owned flooring company's reputation for craftsmanship and reliable service across the Atlanta Metro area.

With 34 years of industry experience, Custom Quality Flooring specializes in hardwood flooring installation, engineered wood flooring, luxury vinyl flooring, floor refinishing, and staircase installation. The company serves homeowners throughout Newnan, Peachtree City, Senoia, Fayetteville, and the greater Atlanta Metro region, bringing decades of hands-on expertise to every project.

As a family-owned business, Custom Quality Flooring has built its reputation on personalized service and attention to detail, treating each installation or refinishing project as a long-term investment in a client's home. That commitment has translated into a 5.0-star rating across 138 reviews, reflecting consistently strong feedback from local homeowners.

"Flooring is one of those projects that touches every room in a house, so it has to be done right the first time," said a company representative for Custom Quality Flooring. "This recognition means a lot to our team because it comes directly from the customers we've worked with over the years."

The People's Choice recognition adds to Custom Quality Flooring's standing as a trusted name in Newnan, reflecting three decades of craftsmanship and customer care in the flooring industry.

About Custom Quality Flooring LLC

Custom Quality Flooring LLC is a family-owned flooring company based in Newnan, Georgia, with 34 years of experience serving the greater Atlanta Metro area. The company specializes in hardwood, engineered wood, and luxury vinyl flooring installation, floor refinishing, and staircase installation for residential clients.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Stacey Bailey

Custom Quality Flooring LLC

+1 770-853-0395

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Custom Quality Flooring Wins People's Choice Award in Newnan, Georgia News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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