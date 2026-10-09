Yellow Umbrella Travel & Events Named Travel Agency Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yellow Umbrella Travel & Events has been named Travel Agency of the Year in New Braunfels by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing their public review performance in Comal County for their specialized approach to group travel for destination weddings, river cruising, and expedition cruising.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Cheryl and Shea Bailey, Yellow Umbrella Travel & Events has spent more than 14 years helping travelers navigate complex group trips and celebrations. The company is especially known for destination weddings and group events at all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico, including Cancun, the Riviera Maya and Los Cabos, as well as U.S. and international river cruising and small-ship expedition travel.

For destination wedding and group clients, the team manages the process from resort selection and room-block contracting through guest reservations, payment tracking and travel logistics, giving couples and group leaders a knowledgeable single point of contact throughout the experience.

That specialization has made Yellow Umbrella Travel & Events the top seller of Hotel Xcaret weddings of any travel team in the world, with more than 450 couples who have celebrated there through the agency. The team's work has been featured in Style Me Pretty, HuffPost Weddings, The Knot, and more.

Beyond destination weddings, Yellow Umbrella Travel helps travelers explore the world by water through curated river and expedition cruise experiences. As river and expedition cruise specialists, the team works with leading river and expedition cruise lines including AmaWaterways, Uniworld, Avalon, Riverside, Scenic, Emerald, American Cruise Lines, and Viking, along with expedition operators like Silversea and HX Expeditions serving destinations such as Antarctica, Alaska, the Galápagos and Africa. Travelers receive expert guidance comparing cruise lines, ships, cabin categories, itineraries, pre- and post-cruise stays, and group options - helping them avoid costly mismatches and choose the experience that best fits their travel style.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Yellow Umbrella Travel & Events holds a 4.9-star rating across 394 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

"We're not here simply to sell someone a resort, cruise or vacation - we're here to help them choose the experience that's genuinely right for them and then make the process as seamless as possible," said Cheryl Bailey, co-founder of Yellow Umbrella Travel & Events. "Being recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute reflects the level of guidance and personal service we want every traveler and every group to experience when they work with us."

The Travel Agency of the Year distinction adds to Yellow Umbrella Travel & Events' growing reputation in New Braunfels while recognizing a company whose expertise now spans destination weddings, U.S. and international river cruising, expedition travel and complex group journeys around the world.

About Yellow Umbrella Travel & Events

Yellow Umbrella Travel & Events is a New Braunfels, Texas-based travel company specializing in group travel for destination weddings, U.S. and international river cruises, and small-ship expedition cruising. Its destination wedding division specializes in all-inclusive resort celebrations throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic, and is the world's top seller of Hotel Xcaret weddings, with more than 450 couples served. Through Yellow Umbrella Travel, the company also helps travelers plan river cruises and expedition journeys throughout Europe, the United States, Antarctica, Alaska, the Galápagos, Africa and beyond.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Cheryl Bailey

Yellow Umbrella Travel & Events

+1 512-955-1320

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