MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAINT CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Do Shaggy's, a casual burger and chicken restaurant, has been named winner of the Restaurant of the Year award for Saint Charles by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the restaurant's craveable menu and commitment to quality preparation.

Do Shaggy's built its menu around a "Build Your Own" burger concept, offering single, double, triple, turkey, and Impossible patty options alongside signature burgers such as the Shaggy Original and the Spicy A/F. The restaurant also serves hand-battered fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and specialty cheese steaks, rounded out by sides including beef tallow fries, onion rings, salads, and chili.

Beyond its savory menu, Do Shaggy's is known for hand-scooped milkshakes served in four flavors and a "Little SHAGGY'S Fun Box" kids menu designed to serve families and diverse customer segments. The restaurant offers direct online ordering for delivery and pickup, aiming to give customers the best prices and service without relying on third-party delivery markups.

The recognition reflects Do Shaggy's 4.8-star rating across 694 reviews from diners throughout the Saint Charles area.

The Restaurant of the Year award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping residents identify restaurants with a proven record of trust.

Do Shaggy's continues to serve the Saint Charles community daily until 10 p.m., offering dine-in, delivery, and pickup for guests craving customizable burgers and hand-crafted shakes.

About Do Shaggy's

Do Shaggy's is a casual burger and chicken restaurant located in Saint Charles, Missouri, known for its customizable "Build Your Own" burgers, hand-battered fried chicken, and hand-scooped milkshakes. The restaurant offers direct online ordering for delivery and pickup throughout the Saint Charles area.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is an independent U.S. organization that recognizes business excellence based on verified consumer ratings.

Do Shaggy's

Do Shaggy's

+1 636-410-8166

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Do Shaggy's Wins Restaurant of the Year in Saint Charles News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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