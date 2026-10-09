Five Star Painting Of Dayton Named Breakthrough Business Dayton For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five Star Painting of Dayton, OH has been named a recipient of the Breakthrough Business Dayton award for 2026 by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's public review performance serving homeowners and businesses across the Dayton area.

Five Star Painting of Dayton is a locally owned and operated painting franchise that provides residential and commercial interior and exterior painting. Backed by a national brand while remaining community-focused, the company emphasizes skilled painters, thorough preparation, quality materials, a clean work area, and projects kept on time and on budget. Residential and commercial work is backed by a two-year warranty.

Services include interior and exterior painting, cabinet painting and refinishing, deck and fence staining, pressure washing, drywall and carpentry repairs, and related remodeling support. The Five Star Process includes dedicated project-manager communication before work begins, property protection, daily cleanup, and a final walk-through. The company serves Dayton and nearby communities including Brookville, Clayton, Englewood, New Carlisle, Tipp City, Troy, Vandalia, and surrounding towns.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Five Star Painting of Dayton holds a 4.9-star rating across 130 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Five Star Painting of Dayton, OH

Five Star Painting of Dayton, OH is a locally owned and operated painting franchise serving Dayton and surrounding communities with residential and commercial interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, deck and fence staining, pressure washing, and related repair services. Work is backed by a two-year warranty, with free estimates available.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

David Allen

Five Star Painting of Dayton, OH

+1 937-870-2005

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Five Star Painting of Dayton Named Breakthrough Business Dayton for 2026 News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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