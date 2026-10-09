Battlefield Law Group Named Law Firm Of The Year In Manassas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Battlefield Law Group, PLLC has been named Law Firm of the Year for Manassas by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the firm's reputation for strategic, trial-ready criminal defense representation across Virginia.

Founded by Nicole H. Naum, Esq., Battlefield Law Group represents clients in criminal defense matters including drug charges, theft, assault, domestic violence, sex crimes, federal crimes, and juvenile cases, as well as DUI/DWI defense and traffic violations. The firm also assists clients with expungements, protective orders, gun rights restoration, and asset forfeiture matters. With offices in Manassas and the Lynchburg area, the firm's attorneys bring more than 50 years of combined legal experience and deep familiarity with local courthouses across the region.

The firm describes its approach as building a modern, relentless defense for clients facing serious legal challenges, combining thoughtful strategy with clear, direct guidance from the first consultation through trial. That approach has been recognized by organizations including Super Lawyers, Business Rate, and the American Association of Premier DUI Attorneys, and has helped the firm build a 4.9-star rating across 227 reviews.

"Clients come to us at some of the most difficult moments in their lives, and they need attorneys who are ready to fight for them in the courtroom, not just at the negotiating table," said Nicole Naum, founder of Battlefield Law Group. "This recognition reflects the confidence our clients place in that approach."

The Law Firm of the Year distinction adds to Battlefield Law Group's standing as a trusted criminal defense practice in Manassas, underscoring its combination of courtroom-ready strategy and personal client guidance.

About Battlefield Law Group, PLLC

Battlefield Law Group, PLLC is a Manassas, Virginia-based criminal defense firm founded by Nicole H. Naum, Esq., with an additional office serving the Lynchburg area. The firm represents clients in criminal defense, DUI/DWI, and traffic matters, offering trial-ready representation backed by more than 50 years of combined attorney experience.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Nicole Naum

Battlefield Law Group, PLLC

(571) 364-0500

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Battlefield Law Group Named Law Firm of the Year in Manassas News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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