Innovative Concepts - Autosound & Security Named People's Choice - Western Massachusetts Wilbraham

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILBRAHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iNNovative Concepts - Autosound & Security has been named People's Choice - Western Massachusetts Wilbraham by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 5.0-star rating across 168 reviews. The Wilbraham specialty installer received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

iNNovative Concepts was founded in 2012 to reimagine how vehicle electronics and audio upgrades are delivered, with a focus on the client experience from consultation through installation. The shop's nationally certified technicians specialize in high-quality automotive and marine electronics work that aims for a "OEM+" factory appearance while retaining the functionality of factory features. Services include core audio upgrades specializing in digital signal processors and OEM integration, head-unit upgrades and replacements, backup cameras and sensors, security systems, remote-start systems, and custom fabrication.

The team has carefully selected brand partners chosen for quality and craftsmanship and stands behind its methodology with a lifetime workmanship warranty. Founder and master technician Nick Frazier is MECP Expert certified, the highest national certification for mobile electronics installation, and has been named Installer of the Year and Trusted Technician of the Year by Mobile Electronics Magazine. The shop is located at 2030 Boston Road, Suite 4, in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

About iNNovative Concepts - Autosound & Security

iNNovative Concepts - Autosound & Security is a Wilbraham, Massachusetts specialty shop providing custom car audio, vehicle electronics, security, and remote-start installation with nationally certified technicians and a lifetime workmanship warranty.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Nicholas Frazier

iNNovative Concepts - Autosound & Security

+1 413-455-0084

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iNNovative Concepts - Autosound & Security Named People's Choice - Western Massachusetts Wilbraham News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry



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