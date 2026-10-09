Power Electrical, Heating & Cooling Services Named People's Choice - Denver

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Power Electrical, Heating & Cooling Services has been named People's Choice - Denver by the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on publicly accessible consumer review data. The company holds a 5.0-star rating across 228 reviews.

Power Electrical, Heating & Cooling Services is a family-owned Denver metro contractor that handles electrical, heating, cooling, and indoor air quality under one roof. Backed by more than 20 years in the trade, the team serves homeowners when power is out, heat fails, or cooling goes down - one call, one crew, one invoice instead of waiting on separate specialists.

Services include electrical repair and diagnostics, panel upgrades, EV charger installation, furnace and heat pump work, air conditioning and mini-split service, and indoor air quality solutions such as filtration, ventilation, humidity control, and air purification. The company also offers membership plans with scheduled maintenance, priority scheduling, and repair discounts, and aims for same-day response on urgent no-power, no-heat, and system-failure calls.

Power Electrical, Heating & Cooling Services is based at 5650 Washington St., Unit C-6 in Denver and serves Thornton, Brighton, Denver, Northglenn, Westminster, Broomfield, Commerce City, Arvada, Erie, and surrounding Denver metro communities.

About Power Electrical, Heating & Cooling Services

Power Electrical, Heating & Cooling Services is a family-owned Denver metro contractor offering electrical, HVAC, and indoor air quality services under one roof. With more than 20 years in the trade and a focus on honest, code-compliant work, the company serves homeowners and property managers across the Denver metro area from 5650 Washington St., Unit C-6, Denver, CO 80216.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Lance Padilla

Power Electrical, Heating & Cooling Services

+1 720-272-2562

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Power Electrical, Heating & Cooling Services Named People's Choice - Denver News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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