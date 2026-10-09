MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DELTONA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gatorbait Diving LLC has been named Verified Excellence Award Deltona by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.8-star rating across overall reviews. The Deltona commercial diving firm received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Gatorbait Diving LLC is a licensed and insured commercial diving company based in Deltona, Florida, serving commercial, industrial, and marine projects across Florida and surrounding regions. Certified commercial divers deliver underwater work with a focus on safety, precision, and on-time results, including pipe plug specialty work, underwater inspections, marine construction, hazmat diving, and brick plugs.

The team operates Monday through Friday with 24/7 on-call availability and no emergency fees, supporting clients who need reliable response for challenging underwater environments.

About Gatorbait Diving LLC

Gatorbait Diving LLC is a Deltona, Florida commercial diving company specializing in underwater services for commercial, industrial, and marine projects, including pipe plugs, inspections, marine construction, and hazmat diving.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Wesley A. Price Jr.

Gatorbait Diving LLC

(757) 630-7591

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Gatorbait Diving LLC Named Verified Excellence Award Deltona News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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