MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OKC Mosquito Militia Total Pest Control has been named Best Pest Control Company of the Year in Oklahoma City by the Consumer Ratings Institute, a national business recognition registry that evaluates companies using aggregated public review data. The award recognizes the family-owned company's sustained record of customer satisfaction, reflected in 438 verified reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating.

OKC Mosquito Militia Total Pest Control has grown into a full-service pest management provider, treating mosquitoes, termites, bed bugs, rodents, fleas, ticks, wasps, bees and wildlife for customers throughout Oklahoma County, Cleveland County, Canadian County and Logan County, including Edmond, Moore, Norman, Yukon and, most recently, Tulsa.

The company built its reputation on an eco-friendly, organic approach to pest control designed to eliminate problem pests while protecting beneficial insects such as bees and butterflies. Its mosquito program treats properties every 14 to 21 days to interrupt the pest life cycle rather than relying on a single application, and every service is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee that includes free retreatment if pests return between visits.

"Our goal has always been to protect Oklahoma City families and their yards without cutting corners on safety," said a company representative. "Being recognized as Pest Control of the Year reflects the trust our customers have placed in us, visit after visit."

The Consumer Ratings Institute recognition is based entirely on publicly available consumer review data and cannot be purchased or solicited. To qualify for inclusion in the CRI Business Index, a business must maintain a minimum 4.4-star rating across a statistically significant volume of reviews, with top-tier titles reserved for businesses with 25 or more verified reviews.

OKC Mosquito Militia Total Pest Control offers same-day service and a $20 discount for first-time customers.

About OKC Mosquito Militia Total Pest Control

OKC Mosquito Militia Total Pest Control is a family-owned pest management company based in Oklahoma City, serving Oklahoma County, Cleveland County, Canadian County, Logan County and Tulsa. The company provides eco-friendly, organic treatment for mosquitoes, termites, bed bugs, rodents, fleas, ticks, wasps, bees and wildlife, and backs every service with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Evan Brown

OKC Mosquito Militia Total Pest Control

+1 405-509-3051

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