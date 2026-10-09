Our Place Cafe' Named 2026 Elite Consumer Satisfaction Winner By CRI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Our Place Cafe', a small, family-owned breakfast and brunch restaurant in Cody, Wyoming, has been named a 2026 Elite Consumer Satisfaction winner and recognized as a Breakthrough Business 2026 in the Coffee Shops category by the Consumer Ratings Institute (CRI), a national business recognition registry that evaluates companies using aggregated public review data.

The recognition reflects Our Place Cafe's standing among Cody-area coffee shops, based on 858 Google reviews and a 4.5-star rating that translate to a Bayesian-adjusted CRI Score of 4.50. An independent multi-platform audit by Awardy further verified the cafe across 1,025 reviews, reinforcing the consistency of its customer satisfaction.

Since opening in 2023 at 148 W. Yellowstone Avenue, Our Place Cafe' has built a loyal following on made-from-scratch, "home cookin'" - hearty breakfast and lunch plates alongside daily specials like its warm, cream-cheese-frosted cinnamon rolls. The small restaurant has grown to nearly 1,700 followers on social media, with regulars citing its welcoming atmosphere and generous portions as reasons they keep coming back.

To qualify for CRI recognition, a business must maintain a minimum 4.4-star rating across a statistically significant review base, with top-tier titles requiring 25 or more verified reviews. CRI's index is sourced primarily from Google Places and is not purchased, sponsored, or solicited - businesses are indexed and recognized algorithmically based on public consumer data.

Our Place Cafe' plans to continue serving Cody with its signature homestyle breakfast and lunch menu and the warm atmosphere it has cultivated since 2023, now paired with recognition in the Consumer Ratings Institute's 2026 index of top-rated coffee shops.

About Our Place Cafe'

Located at 148 W. Yellowstone Avenue in Cody, Wyoming, Our Place Cafe' is a small, locally owned breakfast and brunch restaurant known for its "home cookin'" - scratch-made meals served in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Established in 2023, the cafe has built a devoted local following for its breakfast and lunch offerings, including daily specials and baked goods.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Our Place Cafe'

Our Place Cafe'

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Our Place Cafe' Named 2026 Elite Consumer Satisfaction Winner by CRI News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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