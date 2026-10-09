Advanced Functional Medicine Named Functional Practice Of The Year San Diego

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Functional Medicine has been named Functional Practice of the Year San Diego by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the clinic's 5.0-star rating across 750 reviews. The San Diego practice received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Advanced Functional Medicine is San Diego's premier functional medicine clinic and California's largest and longest-standing functional medicine clinic. Led by Dr. Matthew Willis, the practice focuses on root-cause care for hormonal imbalances, chronic fatigue, digestive disorders, autoimmune conditions, thyroid issues, and metabolic dysfunction. Patients receive comprehensive lab testing-covering more than 200 biomarkers-followed by personalized plans that may include dietary guidance, supplements, lifestyle changes, and peptide or hormone support as needed.

The clinic serves patients in San Diego and nationwide through in-person and remote consultations, with an integrative team of functional medicine–certified dietitians, nutritionists, nurses, doctors, health coaches, and a holistic therapist. The office is located at 5405 Morehouse Drive, Suite 135, in San Diego.

About Advanced Functional Medicine

Advanced Functional Medicine is a San Diego, California–based clinic offering root-cause functional medicine care, including advanced lab testing, personalized treatment plans, and integrative health services, with both in-person and virtual consultations.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Matthew Willis

Advanced Functional Medicine

+1 858-412-5744

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Advanced Functional Medicine Named Functional Practice of the Year San Diego News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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