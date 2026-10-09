Vital Toys Brings Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay To New York Comic Con

Vital Toys showcases Dr. Bombay and Homies P-Rico live from New York Comic Con on October 10 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

Vital Toys celebrates more than 25 years of music, art, toys, and culture with a special October 10 livestream.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Old-school hip-hop meets a new generation of collectible culture as Vital Toys brings Dr. Bombay to New York Comic Con, alongside a $15,000 one-of-a-kind Homies figure that has spent more than two decades in the company's archives.

The launch brings together two eras of toy history: the early days of hip-hop-inspired action figures and today's world of designer collectibles and digital characters.

On Saturday, October 10, at 11 AM Eastern / 8 AM Pacific, Vital Toys Founder and CEO Sidney Richlin will broadcast live from the Walmart booth at New York Comic Con, showcasing both collectibles and sharing firsthand stories from more than 25 years at the intersection of music, art, toys, and culture.

From Little Junior to Dr. Bombay

More than two decades ago, Vital Toys teamed up with Snoop Dogg to develop Little Junior, bringing hip-hop attitude and personality into the collectible action figure world.

Today, that history comes full circle with Dr. Bombay.

Inspired by Snoop's Bored Ape Yacht Club #6723, the limited-edition 13-inch collectible brings the digital character into the physical world, complete with his signature pink coat, camouflage pants, helmet, and combat boots.

Launched October 8 at New York Comic Con, Dr. Bombay is available exclusively at Walmart for $249.99, connecting Vital Toys' roots in music and street culture with a new generation of collectors.

But the newest collectible isn't the only thing turning heads.

For the first time, Vital Toys is offering an exceptionally rare 1-of-1 Homies P-Rico production sample from 2004, a piece of collectible history preserved in the company's archives for more than 20 years.

Only two original samples were produced. One remained with Vital Toys founder Sidney Richlin, while the other was given to Homies creator David Gonzales and was later destroyed. Today, Richlin's original is the only known surviving example.

The approximately 7.5-inch Series 2 figure features P-Rico with a custom necklace, microphone, New York jersey, and Puerto Rico flag headwrap. Offered for $15,000 exclusively through Walmart during New York Comic Con, it represents a rare opportunity for one collector to own a surviving piece of Homies production history.

More Than Toys. A Legacy of Culture.

"Twenty-five years ago, we were helping bring hip-hop culture into the collectible toy world with Snoop's Little Junior," said Sidney Richlin, Founder and CEO of Vital Toys. "Now we're bringing Dr. Bombay to a new generation while opening our archives to offer a piece of Homies history that can never be recreated. I'm looking forward to sharing these stories live from Comic Con on Saturday."

For Richlin, New York Comic Con is more than another product launch. It's an opportunity to revisit the artists, characters, and cultural moments that helped shape a generation of collectibles, and to explore where the culture is heading next.

Don't Miss the Livestream

Saturday, October 10, 2026

11:00 AM Eastern | 8:00 AM Pacific

Live from the Walmart booth at New York Comic Con.

Watch the Livestream

Get Your Hands on the Collectibles

Dr. Bombay 13-Inch Collectible Figure

Retail price: $249.99

Shop Dr. Bombay

Homies P-Rico 1-of-1 Original Production Sample

Price: $15,000

One original. One surviving production piece. One collector.

Shop P-Rico

About Vital Toys

Founded in 1998, Vital Toys has never been about ordinary toys. The company has spent decades turning music, movies, art, and pop culture into collectibles with attitude, personality, and a little edge. From cult classics like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Rocky to cultural icons including Cheech & Chong, Madonna in Desperately Seeking Susan, Snoop Dogg, and the legendary Homies, Vital Toys has built its legacy bringing unforgettable characters and cultural moments to life. With Dr. Bombay, the company continues doing what it does best: creating collectibles that celebrate the culture and the people who live it.

Media Interviews: Vital Toys Founder and CEO Sidney Richlin is available at New York Comic Con October 9–10 to share behind-the-scenes stories of working with music and entertainment icons, the origins of Little Junior and Homies collectibles, the story behind the $15,000 P-Rico production sample, and how collectible culture has evolved over the past 25 years.

Susan Thomas

Vital Toys

+1 747-477-2025

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Vital Toys Brings Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay to New York Comic Con News Provided By Culture Collisions Inc. October 09, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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