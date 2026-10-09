MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Wine Cellars has been named Verified Excellence Award Austin by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.8-star rating across overall reviews. The Austin-based custom wine cellar firm received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Prestige Wine Cellars designs and builds bespoke wine rooms, glass wine walls, and custom wine cabinets for private estates, steakhouses, hotels, and resorts. The Texas-based team of designers, craftsmen, and builders handles every detail from concept through engineering, climate control, and installation. Services also include premium materials and racking supply, turnkey design-and-build projects, and ongoing luxury wine cellar maintenance and repair. The firm serves Austin, Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, with select projects completed nationwide.

About Prestige Wine Cellars

Prestige Wine Cellars is an Austin-based custom wine cellar design-and-build firm creating bespoke wine rooms, glass wine walls, and custom cabinets for residences and hospitality, from concept through climate-controlled installation and ongoing maintenance.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Andrew Roberts

Prestige Wine Cellars

+1 737-379-1270

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Prestige Wine Cellars Named Verified Excellence Award Austin News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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