MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lalezari Surgical - Sepehr Lalezari, MD, a bariatric and minimally invasive surgery practice, has been named winner of the Bariatric Excellence Award for Beverly Hills by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the practice's advanced surgical techniques and patient-centered care.

Led by Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, who trained and previously taught at Johns Hopkins, the practice offers a full range of bariatric procedures, including sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, gastric balloon, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, and revisional surgery, alongside medical weight loss programs using semaglutide and tirzepatide. The practice also provides general surgery services, including colorectal, hernia, and reflux surgery, and treatment for gastroparesis.

Lalezari Surgical emphasizes minimally invasive approaches, using robotic, laparoscopic, and endoscopic techniques designed to reduce post-operative pain and speed recovery. Dr. Lalezari maintains an active focus on research and publications aimed at advancing surgical technique, and the practice rounds out its offerings with cosmetic treatments, including injectables, IV hydration, and hair restoration, alongside body contouring for patients continuing their transformation after surgery.

The recognition reflects Lalezari Surgical - Sepehr Lalezari, MD's 4.7-star rating across 130 reviews from patients throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

The Bariatric Excellence Award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping residents identify providers with a proven record of trust.

Lalezari Surgical - Sepehr Lalezari, MD continues to serve patients from its Los Angeles and Long Beach locations, offering consultations for bariatric surgery, medical weight loss, and general surgery throughout the region.

About Lalezari Surgical - Sepehr Lalezari, MD

Lalezari Surgical - Sepehr Lalezari, MD is a bariatric and minimally invasive surgery practice led by Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, with locations in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California. The practice offers bariatric surgery, medical weight loss, and general surgery using robotic, laparoscopic, and endoscopic techniques.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is an independent U.S. organization that recognizes business excellence based on verified consumer ratings.

Lalezari Surgical - Sepehr Lalezari, MD

Lalezari Surgical - Sepehr Lalezari, MD

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Lalezari Surgical - Sepehr Lalezari, MD Wins Bariatric Excellence Award in Beverly Hills News Provided By Awardy October 09, 2026, 11:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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