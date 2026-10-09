Pakistan May Split 4 Provinces Into 12-15: Why Asim Munir Wants To Redraw Boundaries And What It Means

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan could be heading towards its biggest administrative restructuring in decades, with army chief Asim Munir reportedly considering a“divide and rule” plan to divide the country's four provinces into smaller units, a move that could reshape the distribution of political power.

Munir wants to break up Pakistan's four existing provinces - Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan - potentially creating 12-15 new provinces or as many as 160 smaller administrative territories, The Economist reported.

The proposal would mark a major departure from Pakistan's existing provincial structure, which has remained largely unchanged since the country's creation in 1947.

While the argument for smaller administrative units centres on improving governance and public service delivery, the restructuring could also weaken established political power centres and increase the military establishment's influence over provincial affairs, according to the report.

Why Pakistan may consider redrawing its provincial boundaries

Pakistan's four provinces differ sharply in population, geographical size and administrative needs. Punjab, the country's most populous province, has around 128 million people, accounting for more than half the national population. Balochistan, despite being Pakistan's largest province by area, has approximately 15 million residents, or around 6% of the population.

The disparity has fuelled arguments that the existing administrative structure makes effective governance difficult, particularly in densely populated regions where public services are already under pressure.

In Punjab, rural residents can travel for hours to access government services. Fewer than a quarter of the province's residents have reliable access to safe drinking water at home, according to The Economist.

Munir has reportedly argued that the provinces are too large to be governed effectively, contributing to Pakistan's poor administrative and economic performance.

Asim Munir's growing influence over Pakistan

The proposal comes against the backdrop of the military's enduring dominance over Pakistan's political system.

The armed forces have directly ruled the country for more than two-fifths of its existence, while elected governments have frequently operated under the military's shadow.

Munir, despite the presence of a president and prime minister in the civilian leadership, has emerged as Pakistan's most powerful figure, according to the report.

The military's influence extends beyond security and foreign policy. The Economist has highlighted the armed forces' access to public resources, ownership of valuable land and involvement in businesses that can intimidate competitors.

Why are Punjab and Sindh politically significant

Pakistan's provinces are more than administrative divisions. They are also important political strongholds, with established parties and regional identities shaping electoral competition.

Punjab has traditionally been a major power base for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while Sindh remains the stronghold of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

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Dividing these provinces could alter electoral arithmetic, redistribute political influence and change the relationship between provincial governments and the centre.

Can smaller provinces solve Pakistan's economic problems?

Pakistan faces persistent economic challenges, including weak growth, high inflation and high debt-servicing costs.

The military's own role in Pakistan's political economy also complicates the reform argument.

Pakistan's military has also favoured maintaining hostility towards India, a posture that has sustained high defence spending even as the country faces competing economic priorities. This approach has also strengthened the military's hold over the country.