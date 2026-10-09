Will Release Evidence Within A Week, Says Karnataka Cong MLA Ravi On Sting Operation

MENAFN - IANS) Mandya (Karnataka), Oct 9 (IANS) Congress MLA Ganiga Ravi, a staunch follower of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, on Friday claimed that he would release evidence within a week to expose an alleged conspiracy behind the sting operation controversy in Karnataka, displaying a pen drive and asserting that he had documents, CCTV footage, audio and video recordings to substantiate his allegations.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, Ravi said the sting operation was orchestrated by a Delhi-based agency at the behest of a Union Minister and a Karnataka BJP leader to embarrass the state government by trapping ministers.

He said he would release the evidence at an appropriate time and submit the documents to the Investigating Officer within a week. He also promised to make the material available to the media.

“This will not be a case of hit-and-run. I have evidence identifying the agency involved, the people behind the operation, the amount of money paid, the ministers they met and the personal assistants of various leaders who were present,” Ravi claimed.

He claimed that arrangements had been made for the Delhi-based agency to stay at a hotel in Bengaluru as part of the alleged operation.

According to Ravi, the plan was to conduct sting operations targeting ministers and create embarrassment for the Congress government. However, he asserted that the ministers were not involved in any wrongdoing and had not fallen into the alleged trap.

Ravi also sought to link the controversy to the warning reportedly issued by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to Cabinet colleagues to exercise caution amid the possibility of sting operations.

He claimed that the Chief Minister had cautioned the ministers because evidence was available about the alleged conspiracy.

The MLA said he would produce the material before the Investigating Officer within seven days and subsequently release the evidence before the media, including CCTV footage and audio and video recordings.

Ravi also alleged that Opposition leaders were spreading misinformation because they were unable to accept the pace of development under Shivakumar's leadership as Chief Minister.

The allegations come amid a political controversy over an alleged sting operation targeting Karnataka ministers. Ravi did not publicly disclose the identities of the individuals he accused or release the purported evidence at the time of his statement. His allegations could not be independently verified.

It can be recalled that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that an attempt was made to trap him through a sting operation after he became CM and said he had photographs and documents to substantiate his allegations.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, CM Shivakumar said several people had approached him after he assumed office and claimed that he knew who was behind the alleged sting operations.

“An attempt was made to trap me after I became the Chief Minister. A few people approached me. I have photographs. I know who the father of these sting operations is,” he said.