ED Arrests Two Drug Traffickers Linked To Syndicate Run By Dawood Aide Salim Ismail Dola

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The ED arrested two accused in fresh action against a trans-national organised narcotics trafficking syndicate operated by fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Salim Ismail Dola and his associates, an official said on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office, arrested Pravin alias Nagesh Ramchandra Shinde and Brijesh Kanjibhai Moradiya under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED investigation was initiated based on multiple FIRs registered by various law enforcement agencies in Mumbai against Salim Dola and others for offences relating to illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed the existence of a highly organised trans-national criminal network engaged in procurement of precursor chemicals, clandestine manufacture of Mephedrone (MD), interstate transportation and distribution of narcotic drugs, international trafficking of narcotic substances, collection and layering of proceeds of crime through hawala channels, and acquisition of movable and immovable assets in the names of associates and other persons, the ED said in a statement.

Investigation revealed that Pravin alias Nagesh Ramchandra Shinde was involved in the illegal clandestine manufacturing of MD and in activities connected with generation, handling, possession, utilisation and movement of proceeds derived from illicit sale of the said narcotic substance, the ED said.

Investigation has further revealed that the illicit proceeds were used to acquire immovable properties and other assets in the names of persons closely associated with him, it said.

The investigation also revealed that Brijesh Moradiya was involved in arranging the procurement and supply of the precursor chemical used for the illicit manufacture of MD.

The cash received from Salim Dola through the Angadiya channel for procuring the precursor chemical was deposited and routed through multiple third-party/family accounts and entities controlled/arranged by him and his associates, then transferred through the banking channel to various chemical companies/entities, thereby facilitating procurement of the precursor chemical.

Simultaneously, amounts involved in these transactions were received by Brijesh Moradiya and his associates/family accounts in the guise of commission from the sale of the chemical and the same were thereafter further transferred, layered and utilised.

The ED had earlier conducted search operations at 21 locations across Mumbai, Surat, Ankleshwar and Rajkot on June 2, 2026 and June 3, 2026 in this case and had covered the entire spectrum of the organised narcotics network of Salim Dola targeting end-to-end nodes of the syndicate including precursor chemical suppliers, chemical traders, manufacturers/distributors of the synthetic narcotic drug Mephedrone (MD), Hawala Operators and persons holding benami properties worth crores of rupees acquired from proceeds generated through the organised drug syndicate.

The searches resulted in the seizure and freezing of cash, foreign currency, gold bars, and bank balances valued at Rs 1.33 crore (approx.), along with $2,200. Additionally, documents relating to immovable properties worth several crores of rupees located in India and Dubai were recovered, indicating substantial investments made from the proceeds of the organised drug syndicate, the statement said.