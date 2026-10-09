Ishani Dave On Garba Song 'Ghor Andhari': 'Navratri Is A Part Of My Roots, Faith'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Gujarati singer Ishani Dave is all set to bring the spirit of Navratri alive with her Garba track 'Ghor Andhari', which celebrates the divine presence of Ambe Maa.

Blending the richness of Gujarati folk traditions with devotional fervor and festive energy, the song aims to strike a chord with Garba enthusiasts while keeping the cultural essence of the festival alive. Speaking about the song, Ishani Dave shared,“Navratri is not just a festival for me. It is a part of my roots, my faith, and my upbringing. Ghor Andhari is my humble offering to Ambe Maa. Born from the devotion, traditions, and Garba that have been passed down through generations.”

“With this song, we wanted to bring those timeless roots into a joyful, fresh sound that speaks to today's generation, while keeping the soul of our traditional Garba intact. I hope listeners feel the devotion of Maa, the joy of Garba, and that beautiful connection to our roots every time they hear Ghor Andhari.”

Composer Maulik Mehta added,“Working on Ghor Andhari was about channelling the spiritual power of Garba while keeping the sound fresh and uplifting. Ishani's voice brings authenticity and emotional depth to the song, and together we wanted to create something that resonates deeply with both traditional and modern audiences.”

Sujal Parekh, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Company, said,“Navratri is an emotion for every Gujarati, and Garba is at the heart of that celebration. With Ghor Andhari, we wanted to bring together devotion, tradition, and the energy of Garba in a song that people can enjoy and sing along to during Navratri. Ishani's voice adds a beautiful touch to the song, and we hope Ghor Andhari becomes a part of celebrations across Gujarat and wherever Gujaratis are celebrating around the world.”

“Ghor Andhari,” a soulful devotional Garba single featuring Ishani Dave. Composed by Maulik Mehta and penned by Pratik Ahir, the song is a heartfelt offering to Ambe Maa, blending traditional Gujarati folk sensibilities with vibrant Garba rhythms and Ishani's powerful vocals.

“Ghor Andhari” captures the spiritual essence of Navratri while retaining the celebratory energy that makes Garba an integral part of the festival.

“Ghor Andhari” is released on Zee Music Gujarati.